Energy feasibility analysis indicates promise for district system, other measures at Boulder’s Alpine-Balsam site

Boulder is in the initial stages of evaluating ways to further its energy goals and maximize the energy potential of the 8.8-acre Alpine-Balsam site.

City representatives and WSP, a consulting firm with an office in Boulder that was selected to complete the energy analysis after a bidding process, on Wednesday conducted an informational meeting to share the results of the energy feasibility study conducted by the firm.

The analysis compared different energy system designs to a baseline code-based construction cost and energy model. The scenarios analyzed included maximizing on-site solar, increasing the energy efficiency of site buildings and centralizing systems to heat and cool the site with renewable sources, called “district energy.”

The district system showed promising financial feasibility and long-term cost savings. Further, when combined with on-site solar and measures to improve the site’s energy efficiency, district heat could cut down on energy and maintenance costs, support reliability through reduced peak power needs, advance the city’s climate goals and reduce upfront construction costs, the study indicates.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to isolate efficiency measures and essentially rule one out,” WSP Senior Vice President Joshua Radoff said.

When measures are taken in concert, however, Radoff said energy can be delivered “essentially carbon free” at a lower cost for ratepayers with less sourced off-site, creating “an overall win-win situation.”

According to Radoff, the big question the firm hoped to answer was: What’s the model for decarbonized or net-zero energy at the district or neighborhood scale? And how can it be done in such a way that it supports affordability and healthy environments and adds to the overall resilience of the system?

District energy and microgrids were examined as approaches to deliver that, but Radoff noted that those are “essentially means to an end.”

Boulder is in the beginning stages of a redevelopment process that will bring hundreds of housing units — many affordable — and municipal offices, among other things, to the city-owned former Boulder Community Health hospital site. This process also includes planning for the site’s energy future.

The mixed-used nature of the site provides an opportunity to think holistically about how energy services are configured, according to Boulder’s Energy Manager Carolyn Elam.

While the energy feasibility study provides Boulder with a lot of information and will help guide the decision-making processes moving forward, Elam emphasized that, at the current stage, it’s simply offering possibilities.

“We’re not really making any decisions here,” she said. “It was intended to study where some of the opportunities were and where some of the barriers were so that we knew what we might want to address as part of the future discussions around zoning and development strategy for the site.”

In 2021, the city has prioritized a number of steps, including completing the rezoning and form-based code development process and developing investment recommendations based on the energy feasibility analysis.

Elam also acknowledged on Wednesday that the feasibility study addresses one small piece of the project: the energy feasibility itself, and specifically, the energy used by buildings constructed at the Alpine-Balsam site. It does not consider the entire emissions impact, construction materials or transportation implications.

Boulder will share a summary of Wednesday’s meeting and a recording of the video on its Alpine-Balsam webpage. To stay up-to-date, visit bouldercolorado.gov/planning/alpinebalsam.