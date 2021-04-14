Film on the Rocks releases 2021 dates for series at Red Rocks

Film on the Rocks, Denver Film’s popular outdoor screening series at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, will return in 2021 with a hybrid drive-in and seated format, organizers said Wednesday.

Prior to the pandemic, the series took place inside Red Rocks Amphitheatre. But state mandates and capacity limits forced the event into a parking lot outside the venue for drive-in style screenings last summer.

“Our audiences loved having an opportunity to get out in a convenient, safe and beautiful environment last summer to enjoy a film,” said Kevin Smith, Denver Film’s director of marketing and partnership. “And we know that everyone is eager to get back into the amphitheater and take in the full scope of this iconic setting.”

Keeping that — and rising COVID-19 vaccination rates — in mind, Smith announced new drive-in shows with a limited run of in-venue shows to close out the season.

“Based on guidance from the City, and the reopening of the amphitheater for concerts, Film on the Rocks will also be moving back into the amphitheater for shows on July 12, 19 and August 2,” Denver Film officials wrote in a press statement.

Drive-in screenings will begin on Memorial Day weekend with a “special six-day run,” followed by five-nights-per-week screenings over the next three weeks. Tickets for Film on the Rocks are on sale at 10 a.m. April 16 at 10 a.m. at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com/film.

At $59.50 per car, per evening, drive-in tickets aren’t cheap. But all cars receive a couple of bottles of soda (your choice of Coca-Cola products), City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers. Tickets for in-venue shows will cost $16 for general admission and $32 for VIP reserved seating.

“Each in-venue film will include a pre-show performance by local musicians and comedians,” organizers wrote, reviving the format that drew sold-out crowds in previous years. In fact, last year’s format also drew sold-out crowds to the massive LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 (with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency).

The bottom line? All of these screenings will likely sell out again this year. Here’s the full schedule.

DRIVE-IN

With gates opening at 7:30 p.m. and films starting at 8:30 p.m.

Week 1 (5/26-5/31)

• Wednesday, May 26 — “Dirty Dancing”

• Thursday, May 27 — “Jaws”

• Friday, May 28 — “Enter the Dragon”

• Saturday, May 29 — “The Sandlot”

• Sunday, May 30 — “Beetlejuice”

• Monday, May 31 — “Aliens”

Week 2 (6/2-6/6)

• Wednesday, June 2 — “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”

• Thursday, June 3 — “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead”

• Friday, June 4 — “The Avengers”

• Saturday, June 5 — “Coming to America”

• Sunday, June 6 — “Fantastic Mr. Fox”

Week 3 (6/9-6/13)

• Wednesday, June 9 — “La Bamba”

• Thursday, June 10 — “Moulin Rouge”

• Friday, June 11 — “Black Panther”

• Saturday, June 12 — “The Lost Boys”

• Sunday, June 13 — “Goldeneye”

Week 4 (6/16-6/20)

• Wednesday, June 16 — “Do the Right Thing”

• Thursday, June 17 — “Legally Blonde”

• Friday, June 18 — “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

• Saturday, June 19 — “Independence Day”

• Sunday, June 20 — “The Shining”

IN-VENUE SCREENINGS

With doors opening at 6:30 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m., and movies starting at dusk

• Monday, July 12 — “Casino Royale”

• Monday, July 19 — “Jurassic Park”

• Monday, August 2 — “The Princess Bride”

