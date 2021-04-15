CU Boulder to donate proceeds from Boulder Strong T-shirts to shooting victims

The University of Colorado Boulder announced Thursday that it is collaborating with a collegiate licensing company and retailers to sell a Boulder Strong T-shirt and donate the proceeds to the families of the 10 victims of the March 22 King Soopers shooting.

“CU Boulder shares in our community’s sadness following the senseless violence at the South Boulder King Soopers that claimed the lives of 10 individuals on March 22,” the online announcement stated.

The university partnered with Blue 84 and participating retailers to design and sell the shirt, which features the words “Boulder Strong” across a vista of the Flatirons and the Ralphie logo.

Blue 84 will donate the profits from the sales to the Colorado Healing Fund to support the families of the victims. The university will not collect any licensing fees or royalties for the use of its Ralphie logo.

To purchase a shirt, visit the CU Bookstore at bit.ly/3st0Zu0 or Fanatics at buffs.me/3snBTg5.