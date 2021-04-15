GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Louisiana pharmaceutical company taps…

Business

Louisiana pharmaceutical company taps CordenPharma to manufacture drug candidate

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Immune Regulation Ltd., which does business as Revolo Biotherapeutics, has hired CordenPharma Boulder Inc. to produce doses of its lead anti-allergy drug candidate ahead of Phase II trials.

Revolo’s drug candidate, dubbed ‘1104, targets a condition that leads to allergic reactions and inflammation of the organs that connect the mouth to the stomach. The company’s drug candidate pipeline focuses on immune system modulation for chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and esophagitis.

Revolo plans to start trials of the drug candidate by the end of the year, and the active ingredients for those doses will be produced at CordenPharma’s Boulder plant. It did not respond to a BizWest request for comment on how many doses will be produced, or how much the deal is worth financially to CordenPharma.

The company is also conducting a small-scale safety trial to determine if ‘1104 could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. Some researchers have suggested that several cases of severe COVID-19 are caused by an overactive immune system causing undue harm to healthy tissue.

Other nearby companies such as Fort Collins’ Cytocom Inc. and Westminster’s Arca Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) are developing their own COVID-19 treatments that aim to modulate immune responses in patients.

CordenPharma is also producing lipids on behalf of Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) as part of that company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Revolo has offices in New Orleans and near Cambridge, England.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. What Are Your Final Wishes?

    Most of us don’t think about funeral planners until we need one. But pre-planning your own funeral puts you in...
  2. Luxurious Living Without The Millionaire Cost

    The Shores at McIntosh Lake apartments delivers luxurious living without the millionaire cost. You’ll love the amenities: a gated community...
  3. Therapeutic Massage For Seniors

    Therapeutic massage for seniors is a specialty at Blooming Massage in Longmont. Let the skilled therapists work out those everyday...
  4. Senior Respite Care Is 24/7

    Are you a caregiver for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia? You know it’s a 24/7 responsibility. But sometimes...
  5. Singing From Our Hearts To Yours

    The Longmont Chorale is a community chorale group that shares the joy of singing for fun and for performance. Since...