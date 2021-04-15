GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

NewsHealth

Yoga on the Rocks to start in June with increased class sizes

Yoga on the Rocks returns in summer 2018. (Provided by Denver Arts & Venues)
Yoga on the Rocks will return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in June with significantly larger classes than it was able to accommodate last summer.

In 2020, the iconic yoga series didn’t begin until July because of the pandemic, and classes were limited to 175 people per session. For now, the plan is to allow 500 people per class, according to spokesman Brian Kitts.

“That’s about a third of the usual capacity, so they should sell quickly,” Kitts said. “Depending on capacity rules, that number may rise by the time Yoga on the Rocks starts in June.”

Last year, three sessions per day were offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays because class sizes were so limited. This year, they will be held Saturday and Sunday mornings from June 5 through Aug. 1, with the exception of the Fourth of July weekend. Classes begin at 7 a.m. and cost $17. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. All will be sold online for “touchless” ticketing, and there will be no drop-in ticket purchases.

Classes will be taught by instructors from The River Yoga.

Also returning to Red Rocks this year will be SnowShape ski and snowboard conditioning classes. They will be held on four consecutive Saturdays beginning Sept. 18.

