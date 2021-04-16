Boulder County loosens coronavirus restrictions starting today

Boulder County is moving into a lower level of coronavirus restrictions for the next month, including larger capacities for events, restaurants, gyms and bars.

Boulder County Public Health announced today that the county is moving to Level Blue effective immediately, with some modifications. The department had indicated Thursday that the change was “highly likely”.

The shift to a lower level on the coronavirus dial “does not mean full reopening,” acting Executive Director Lexi Nolen said in a statement.

“We adopted a slightly modified version of the state’s dial framework to ease into recovery, taking data into account to ensure restrictions gradually ease and allow individuals and business to have guidance consistent with the State’s Dial that we have been operating under up until this point,” Nolen said in a statement.

Level Blue allows for indoor seated events and all outdoor events to occur with six feet of distancing between people from different households and indoor unseated events at 50% capacity, up to 175 people.

Restaurants and gyms can operate at 100% capacity with six feet of distance between parties, and bars can open at 25% capacity with a last call of 2 a.m.

Masks are still required in indoor public spaces.

This is a developing story and will be updated.