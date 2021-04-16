Founders of Boulder-based Conscious Cleanse release cookbook with healthy, diverse recipes

The dread brought on by the pandemic has had some folks indulging in less-than-ideal comfort foods. Stress eating is certainly a thing. The founders of Boulder-based nutrition and wellness coaching company Conscious Cleanse have released a cookbook of the same name with more than 150 healthful recipes to liven up the culinary habits of the home cook.

And, it isn’t all celery juice and flax seeds.

“What you’ll find in our cookbook is a little something for all types of eaters — paleo, vegan, pescatarians alike — in a veggie-forward context,” said Jules Peláez, co-founder of Conscious Cleanse. “We suggest to our readers that everyone can be plant-based, whether you eat meat or not. Anytime you’re adding in more fun and creative ways to eat your veggies, you’re winning and your body will thank you.”

While the healthy-eating gurus have helped multiple people locally embark on a beneficial food journey, their reach has bloomed beyond the Front Range. With praise from renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, yoga pioneer Ana T. Forrest, Pure Barre founder Carrie Dorr and many others, their influence continues to spread.

“When Jo (Schaalman) and I came together to create what would become the Conscious Cleanse, we were being our own experiments, testing on ourselves and finding out for ourselves what worked best,” Peláez said. “What we realized during that process of exploration is that there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to health and healing, but there are common denominators that nearly all health programs agree on. One of those common denominators is to eat more veggies.”

You won’t find a point system, like that of Weight Watchers, in this program.

“The conscious part of the Conscious Cleanse is to create a positive relationship with both food and your body,” said co-founder Jo Schaalman. “We believe that food is medicine and when you put the right food in your body, you thrive. We don’t count calories, or step on scales and believe that nutrition is individualized.”

While those seeking better health are drawn to the program for the diverse meals, it is also the encouraging support from the founders and their team of health coaches that keeps folks enlisting.

“We also know that real change happens when you feel like someone else has your back and believes in you,” Schaalman said. “We coach and connect with every single person who comes to our program so they have accountability to reach their health goals.”

Peláez recalled being inquisitive about certain foods and their physical and emotional impacts on her throughout her childhood.

“I was a sensitive little kid, so from a very young age I started exploring holistic health and questioning why certain foods made me tired and crabby,” Peláez said. “I remember being about 9 years old, waking up underneath the dining room table after an epic Thanksgiving dinner. I had fallen asleep under the table and woke up scratching my head as to why anyone would want to eat themselves into feeling this way. Years later, I learned that this was what we call a ‘food coma.’”

For Schaalman, a near-fatal accident motivated her to explore a lifestyle change surrounding nutrition.

“In 2004, I was hit by a truck going 70 mph as I was riding across the country on a coast-to-coast bike trip,” Schaalman said. “This was my fork in the road, as my mom used to tell me. My life path completely shifted, as I couldn’t go to medical school because I was told by doctor after doctor that I would be disabled for the rest of my life. This accident propelled me on a healing journey. I tried every diet on the market because I thought if I lost the 40 pounds I had gained, I would heal and be happy. Nothing worked. After spending years hating my body and treating food like the enemy, I thought what if I made a shift in my thinking? What if food became medicine and my body my ally?”

From detecting food sensitivities to tackling weight loss, Schaalman and Peláez have authored three books and helped thousands of clients over the years.

“Jules (Peláez) and I put together a program for ourselves,” Schaalman said. “The premise was 14 days of real food, no allergens and lots of veggies. The most shocking part was that even though we shared these basic principles, we both got life-changing results with relatively different eating plans. I ate meat. Jules didn’t. Jules ate grains. I didn’t. Jules ate fruit. I didn’t. After two weeks, my chronic pain went from a nine to a five. I lost 15 pounds and my depression finally started to lift. And that was the beginning of the Conscious Cleanse.”

From vibrant and nutrient-dense beet hummus to fish tacos with lime, the offerings in the latest book aim to treat both the taste buds and body.

“My favorites right now are my fruit-free super green smoothie, ginger salmon, bison Bolognese with zucchini noodles and the chocolate chickpea ice-cream,” Schaalman said. “My kiddos love these recipes too.”

On Monday, at 5:30 p.m., Peláez, and Schaalman will team up with the Boulder JCC to conduct a virtual cooking class for just $10 per household.

“We’ll make two healthy desserts from our newly-released cookbook, chocolate dessert hummus and chocolate tahini energy balls and answer questions, as well as share our favorite clean-eating recommendations in real-time,” Schaalman said. “You can cook along or just watch. It’s going to be an intimate evening of cooking, chatting and fun.”

While some programs are rooted in restriction, Schaalman and Peláez believe in abundance and satisfaction.

“Most people hear the word ‘cleanse’ and think lemon water and cayenne pepper, juice cleansing, choking down expensive supplements and being chained to the toilet,” Peláez said. “That is not the Conscious Cleanse. A conscious cleanse is not an all or nothing proposition, it’s a long-term sustainable eating plan that is based on common sense and non-controversial science. A conscious cleanse also addresses the inner game of eating, the mental and emotional reasons for why we crave the foods we do.”

“The Conscious Cleanse Cookbook: 150 Recipes to Lose Weight, Heal Your Body, and Transform Your Life” retails for $17.84 on Amazon. On May 1, via Zoom, Peláez and Schaalman will do a green smoothie demo hosted by Firehouse Books.

“Our goal with the Conscious Cleanse has always been to make clean eating accessible to everyone,” Peláez said. “Our goal with ‘The Conscious Cleanse Cookbook’ is to get readers in the kitchen, cooking can be fun and — we argue — should be a joyful process. Not every attempt will result in a masterpiece and that’s OK. Just get in the kitchen, experiment, try some new foods and — above all else — infuse the food you cook with love.”