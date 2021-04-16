GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Kayhan Space adds military, startup leaders to board

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Kayhan Space Corp., a technology company building systems to help keep satellites from crashing into one another, has added a handful of former military officials and startup veterans to its board of directors.

The board, according to a company news release, now includes:

  • Retired U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Robert Wheeler.
  • Former CIA case officer and Team 3i president Michael Hurley.
  • DreamUp co-founder and Techstars mentor Carie Lemack.
  • PeopleCo. Co-founder and Relay Payments chief people officer Amy Zimmerman.
  • Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator managing director Jonathan Fentzke.
  • Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency commercialization manager Dustin Boyer.

“We are pleased to announce our advisory board members and to work with industry experts whose knowledge and engagement will guide our company forward as we continue to grow,” Kayhan Space CEO Siamak Hesar said in the release. “We are thrilled to welcome these individuals to the Kayhan Space team as we work together to support satellite operators and make spaceflight safer.”

Bizwest Staff

