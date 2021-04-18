GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases,…

Local News

Boulder County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Sunday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health showed 22,116 total cases. The death toll remained at 251 people. As of Friday, there were 20 people in Boulder County’s hospitals due to COVID-19. A total of 762 residents have been hospitalized due to the virus. The seven-day average percent positivity rate was 4.5%, and the seven-day average of new cases was 66.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported 13 positive tests were discovered during Friday testing. There were also 135 diagnostic tests and 1,207 monitoring tests. The campus had 27 isolation spaces in use, which is 5% of the available isolation space on campus. Since Jan. 4, there have been 714 total positive test results and 10,366 diagnostic tests and 92,054 monitoring tests completed. Throughout the school year, which started Aug. 24, there have been 2,439 total positive tests.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 490,289 cases and 26,836 hospitalizations. There have been 6,330 deaths due to COVID-19. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,837,423 people tested.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call

