BCPH reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 3 hospitalizations but no deaths

Boulder County Public Health on Monday reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, three additional hospitalizations and no new deaths.

The 74 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 22,190 and the three additional hospitalizations bring the county’s total to 765, with 25 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. No residents were discharged Monday. The number of resident deaths remains at 251. The county also reported the seven-day average positivity rate is 4.4%.

Of the 5,059 COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County since Jan. 3 through Saturday, 3,596 involved residents who identified as white, another 1,153 affected people who identified as Latino and the remaining 310 cases were associated with those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. Data about the racial identities of the 57 residents who cases where reported Sunday and Monday will be available Thursday.

Of the 470 COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County last week, 231 involved residents who identified as white, another 98 affected people who identified as Latino and 18 cases were associated with those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. The remaining 123 cases were unclassified races with data for those cases still processing.

County data updated Monday also showed the following demographic breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations and cases in the county.

The demographic breakdown of cases is:

White/non-Latino, 62.7%; a 0.1 percentage point increase from April 12 data;

Latino, 32.1%; a 0.1 percentage point decrease from April 12 data;

Asian, 2.5%;

Black, 1.0%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0.3%;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%.

The demographic breakdown of deaths is:

White/non-Latino, 75.5%; a 0.4 percentage point decrease from April 12 data;

Latino, 17.9%;a 0.4 percentage point increase from April 12 data;

Asian, 4.4%;

Black, 0.9%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0%;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%.

The demographic breakdown of hospitalization is:

White/non-Latino, 54.4%, a 0.1 percentage point increase from April 12;

Latino, 38.3%, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from April 12;

Asian, 4.2%, a 0.2 percentage point increase from April 12;

Black, 1.5%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0.4%;

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 0.8%;

Of the 470 cases reported last week, 210 cases were identified as Boulder residents; 145 cases were identified as Longmont residents; 60 cases came from Lafayette, Louisville or Superior residents; and 55 were identified in residents in other smaller municipalities or unincorporated areas of Boulder County. Data for where cases came from Monday will be available Thursday.

BCPH also reported Monday that there have been 67,139 Boulder County residents who have received a partial COVID-19 Moderna or Pfizer vaccination dose, which is 24.5% of the county’s eligible population. Another 97,323 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses, which also now includes the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot and accounts for 35.5% of the county’s eligible population. A total of 164,462, or 60.0% of residents, have been given at least one coronavirus vaccine dose in Boulder County.

Since April 11, the county recorded 13,734 partial doses of the COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations and 13,220 full course vaccinations, which now includes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccine data from Sunday and Monday will be available Thursday.

County data updated Monday also showed the following demographic breakdown of COVID-19 vaccinations in the county.

The demographic breakdown of Boulder County residents 15 and older who have had at least one vaccine dose is:

White/non-Latino, 58.1%;

Latino, 28.0%;

Asian, 42.5%;

Black, 36.3%;

American Indian/Alaskan Native & Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (BIPOC), 34.7%;

Other/multiple/non-Latino, nonwhite, 51.0%.

The University of Colorado Boulder did not update dashboard Monday. During testing on Friday, there were 13 positive test results from 135 diagnostic tests and 1,207 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed 27 of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 5% of the space reserved for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 714 positive results from 10,366 diagnostic tests and 92,054 monitoring tests. The university also reported that 3,159 persons associated with the university have been fully vaccinated. The university has used an isolation space 641 times since the start of the spring semester.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Monday. The district reported 41 active cases with 649 students and 18 staff members in quarantine.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Monday 51 active cases, split between 49 students and two staff members. The district also reported on its dashboard Friday, 1,390 persons quarantined split between 1,371 students and 19 staff members.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 8,348 involved Boulder residents, and 7,415 have involved Longmont residents. There have been 1,774 cases in Lafayette residents, 998 in Louisville residents, 467 in Superior residents, 585 in Erie residents, 70 in Lyons residents, 26 in Nederland residents and 1,955 in residents of unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 84 people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 7,840.5 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 7,676.2 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 5,787.4; in Louisville, the rate is 4,796.7; in Lyons, the rate is 3,419.6; in Erie, the rate is 4,946.7; in Superior, the rate is 3,570.9; in Nederland, the rate is 1,688.3; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 4,474.8.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 491,066 cases. There have been 6,201 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,344 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 26,854 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,841,071 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

67,139received a partial dose (includes Moderna and Pfizer vaccines only)

97,323 received full vaccine (includes Johnson & Johnson 1 dose shot)

164,462 received at least one dose

*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays, and live every other Wednesday during the virtual BCPH COVID-19 community meetings

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Alicia Sanchez: 1 case; 19 students quarantined

Aspen Creek: 4 cases; 70 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Bear Creek: 1 case; 22 students quarantined

Columbine: 2 cases; 33 students quarantined

Creekside: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined

Flatirons: 2 cases; 42 students quarantined

Lafayette: 2 cases; 66 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 case; 27 students quarantined

Meadowlark: 3 cases; 39 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Nederland: 2 cases; 31 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Peak to Peak: 2 cases; 33 students and 1 staff member quarantined

University Hill: 1 case; 58 students quarantined

Whittier: 2 cases; 17 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 case; 18 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 3 cases; 29 students and 6 staff members quarantined

Broomfield: 4 cases; 22 students quarantined

Fairview: 3 cases; 50 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 1 case; 10 students quarantined

BVSD athletics

Boulder Tech v Broomfield High: 1 case; 1 student quarantined

BVSD other departments/campuses

Educational Center: 1 case; no reported quarantines

Manhattan Middle School of arts: 2 cases; 32 students quarantined

Mapleton Early Childhood Center: 1 case; 12 students and 3 staff members quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2 student cases

Black Rock: 4 student cases

Central: 1 student case

Lyons: 1 student case

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case

Thunder Valley PK-8: 3 student cases

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 student case

Coal Ridge: 2 student cases

Erie: 3 student cases

Trail Ridge: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 4 student cases

Frederick: 2 student cases

Longmont: 1 student case

Mead: 8 student cases

Niwot: 3 student cases

Silver Creek: 6 student cases

Skyline: 3 student cases

SVVSD other departments

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 3 student cases

Central Administration: 2 staff member cases

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.