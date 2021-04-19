Eight Colorado ski areas receive significant snowfall from Thursday’s storm, with more on the way

With seven ski areas set to close for the season on Sunday, the storm that arrived Thursday afternoon freshened slopes nicely for the farewell weekend.

Winter Park reported 10 inches Friday morning, Breckenridge 9 and Eldora 8. Arapahoe Basin, Aspen, Echo Mountain, Loveland and Snowmass all reported 5-6 inches. Most of the snow fell after the lifts closed on Thursday, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz.

Resorts closing Sunday include Aspen, Cooper, Echo, Eldora, Purgatory, Silverton and Vail. Copper Mountain and Snowmass are scheduled to close April 25. After those closings next week, the only areas remaining in operation will be Winter Park (closing May 9), Loveland (May 9), Breckenridge (May 31) and Arapahoe Basin (to be determined).

More good snow is headed for the northern Front Range beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, according to OpenSnow, with the possibility of 6-10 inches or more.

Despite all the fresh snow, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is rating avalanche danger in the Front Range as low for Friday. On Saturday, the danger for the Front Range is rated low near and below timberline, moderate above.

“Avalanche conditions are generally safe, but you can still trigger small avalanches in extreme terrain,” the avalanche center reported. “Small avalanches in very steep terrain can lead to serious consequences. If you choose to ride this type of terrain, you will need to watch out for a few things. Any uptick in winds can result in drifting snow and small slabs forming near ridgetop. Watch for shooting cracks in any drifted snow, and be wary of a hollow-sounding upper snowpack or thick, firm slabs over softer layers. In areas with no wind, be conscious of unconsolidated loose, dry snow that can sluff in very steep terrain.”

