March brings signs of recovery for Northern Colorado hotels

Hotel occupancy rates have been depressed for a full year, but there are reasons to be optimistic, with rates ticking up in March, particularly in Northern Colorado cities.

Statewide, the March 2021 occupancy rate was 51.3%, up from 38.8% in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report as released Monday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Despite this improvement, last month’s statewide figure was still well below March 2019’s rate of 69.3%.

Loveland’s hotels were the fullest in the region at 59.5% occupied last month. The average night’s stay cost $95.46.

Greeley was right on Loveland’s heels with a 58.5% occupancy rate in March and average prices of $80.18.

Fort Collins hotels were a little less than half-full at 49.7% occupied. A night’s stay cost an average of $92.41 in March.

Occupancy of hotel rooms in Boulder Valley area hotels last month was lower.

In Boulder, hotels were 46.5% full and rooms cost an average of $106.01.

U.S. 36 corridor hotels were 37.9% occupied and rooms could be booked for an average of $84.86 per night.

Longmont hotels posted an occupancy rate of 37.1% and an average nightly cost of $74.50.

Estes Park hotels were the emptiest in the region last month, but also the most expensive. The mountain town saw occupancy rates of 34.2% and average prices of $153.56.

