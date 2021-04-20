BCPH reports 67 COVID-19 cases, 2 hospitalizations but no new deaths

Boulder County Public Health reported on Tuesday 67 new COVID-19 cases, two additional hospitalizations but no new deaths.
The 67 new cases reported Tuesday bring the county’s total cases to 22,257 and the two new hospitalizations bring the county’s total to 767, with 28 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Eight residents were discharged Tuesday after receiving COVID-19 treatment. The number of resident deaths remains at 251.
The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Tuesday. During testing on Monday, there were two positive test results from 25 diagnostic tests and 1,528 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed 39 of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 7% of the space reserved for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 724 positive results from 10,424 diagnostic tests and 93,582 monitoring tests. The university also reported that 3,159 persons associated with the university have been fully vaccinated.
Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Tuesday. The district reported 25 active cases with 378 students and 15 staff members in quarantine.
The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Tuesday 61 active cases, split between 60 students and one staff member.
CDPHE reported there are 493,029 cases statewide. There have been 6,211 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,359 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 27,017 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,847,921 people have been tested.
Variants of concern in Boulder County
- B.1.1.7: 79 cases,
- B.1.427 (previously named and reported as L452R): 22 cases,
- P.1: 4 cases,
- P.1: 1 case reported in nearby Broomfield County.
*BCPH confirmed there are 22 cases of the B.1.427 variant in Boulder County despite CDPHE reporting only 16 on its dashboard. CDPHE updates its variants of concern dashboard on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
BVSD elementary schools
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 4 cases; 70 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Columbine: 2 cases; 36 students quarantined
- Eisenhower: 1 case; 13 students quarantined
- Flatirons: 1 case; 18 students quarantined
- Lafayette: 1 case; 24 students quarantined
- Meadowlark PK-8: 3 cases; 39 students and 3 staff members quarantined
- Whittier: 2 cases; 36 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 2 cases; 16 students and 5 staff members quarantined
- Broomfield: 1 case; 2 students quarantined
- Fairview: 3 cases; 50 students and 3 staff members quarantined
- Monarch: 1 case; 10 students quarantined
BVSD other departments/campuses
- Education Center: 1 case; no reported quarantines
- Manhattan School of Arts Boulder: 1 case; 20 students quarantined
- Mapleton Early Childhood Education Center: 1 case; 12 students and 3 staff member quarantined
- Peak to Peak K-12 Charter: 1 case; 32 students quarantined
*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 2 student cases
- Black Rock: 4 student cases
- Central: 1 student case
- Grand View: 1 student case
- Lyons: 1 student case
- Northridge: 1 student case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 student cases
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 4 student cases
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 1 student case
- Coal Ridge: 2 student cases
- Erie: 5 student cases
- Longs Peak: 1 student cases
- Mead: 2 student cases
- Trail Ridge: 1 student case
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 4 student cases
- Frederick: 3 student cases
- Longmont: 2 student cases
- Mead: 8 student cases
- Niwot: 2 student cases
- Silver Creek: 5 student cases
- Skyline: 1 student case
SVVSD other departments
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 4 student cases
- Central Administration: 1 staff member case
*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.