Boulder County sees 6 to 10 inches of snow with record-breaking lows

Cities across Boulder County received 6 to 10 inches of snow overnight on Monday, and area residents woke up to record-breaking lows Tuesday.

“For most of Boulder County, the lower elevations picked up anywhere from 6 to 10 inches,” said Zach Hiris, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The official station here in Boulder picked up 9.1 inches.”

The most snowfall recorded was 16.2 inches east of Allenspark, Hiris said.

Neither Boulder Valley School District nor St. Vrain Valley School District had delays or cancellations.

Boulder had a one-day record-breaking temperature Tuesday of 10 degrees — surpassing the record of 15 degrees on April 20, 1956.

Longmont received several inches less than Boulder, with 6.5 inches of snow, said Greg Byrd, meteorologist with the University of Colorado Boulder.

Byrd added Longmont also experienced a record-breaking temperature Tuesday of 12 degrees. The previous record was a low of 16 degrees in 1931.

Carrie Haverfield, public information and community outreach specialist with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, said the sheriff’s office received numerous reports of crashes following the storm which she said is typical when road conditions have deteriorated.

The National Weather Service reported 8.2 inches in Louisville, 7 in Lafayette, 4.8 in Broomfield and 8.5 in Nederland.

“Most of the snow was the result of a cold front pushing through,” Hiris said. “We finally had that combination of the cold air and moisture we’ve been needing.”

Temperatures in Boulder on Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, but rain and less than half an inch of snow is expected, Hiris said. By Friday, temperatures should climb and continue to rise through the weekend.

“We really start warming up on Thursday,” Hiris said. “By Friday, we are looking at temperatures in the 60s and by the weekend we will be back to the 70s.”