GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Canada approves 3 Charlotte’s Web hemp cultivars

Business

Canada approves 3 Charlotte’s Web hemp cultivars

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Canada has listed three of Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc.’s (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) proprietary hemp cultivars as approved for outdoor cultivation in the country, according to a CW news release.

Charlotte’s Web Products are not easily available in Canada because laws do not allow for bulk importing of U.S.-grown hemp CBD or related products into Canada, the release said.

But that will soon change as CW is able to cultivate using the recently approved early-flowering and early-maturing cannabis strains during Canada’s shorter growing season.

“We aspire to be the world’s leading botanicals wellness company, entering countries with an asset light model where federal laws permit hemp extracts for health and wellness. Israel and Canada are included in the first steps of our international expansion,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in the release.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC 

Bizwest Staff

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. New Construction Luxury Homes

    The Discovery Ridge Boulder Duplex Community features 20 new construction luxury homes nestled on a ridge overlooking the town of...
  2. Spring Collections From Top Designers

    Come in to Barbara & Company to see the spring collections from top designers. The spring collection by Planet features...
  3. Trigger Point Dry Needling

    You may have heard about trigger point dry needling and wondered, “How is this different from acupuncture?” Your physical therapist...
  4. Professional Alterations And Repairs

    The art of professional alterations and repairs is alive at Tatyana’s 5 Star Dry Cleaning in Greeley. Don’t let missing...
  5. The No-Stress Moving Experience

    Make your next move a pleasure. Call Skyline Moving to manage your entire door-to-door move, or just help you load...