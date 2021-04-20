Canada approves 3 Charlotte’s Web hemp cultivars

Canada has listed three of Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc.’s (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) proprietary hemp cultivars as approved for outdoor cultivation in the country, according to a CW news release.

Charlotte’s Web Products are not easily available in Canada because laws do not allow for bulk importing of U.S.-grown hemp CBD or related products into Canada, the release said.

But that will soon change as CW is able to cultivate using the recently approved early-flowering and early-maturing cannabis strains during Canada’s shorter growing season.

“We aspire to be the world’s leading botanicals wellness company, entering countries with an asset light model where federal laws permit hemp extracts for health and wellness. Israel and Canada are included in the first steps of our international expansion,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in the release.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC