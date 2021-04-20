GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Edgewise IPO, Inscripta round leads Colorado bioscience’s largest venture funding quarter on record

The Colorado Bioscience Association said the state’s biotech industry set a record for new venture funding in the first quarter of 2021, with a lion’s share of those dollars coming from Boulder-area companies.

The trade association said Tuesday that biotech companies in the state raised $704 million in the last quarter. That figure is more than half of the $1.2 billion in venture funding issued in the entirety of 2020 and well on its way toward eclipsing the $850 million or so issued in 2019.

Those annual figures do not include Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) acquiring Array Biopharma for $11.4 billion in 2019 or Invitae Corp. (NYSE: NVTA) acquiring ArcherDX Inc. in a deal worth up to $1.4 billion last year.

Boulder-area biotech companies generated much of the state’s venture funding in the period. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX) raised $202.4 million in late March after confidentially filing for an initial public offering to fund its muscular dystrophy drug candidates through clinical trials, and genomics-editing platform developer Inscripta Inc. raised $150 million in its Series E.

The quarterly number doesn’t include SomaLogic Inc., which said at the end of the quarter that it would go public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company this year. That deal would add $651 million to the company’s books.

The CBSA also said the National Institutes of Health issued more than 200 research grants and a total of $92 million to Colorado startups in the period.

