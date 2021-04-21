Boulder City Council provides direction on CU South

Overall cost and transportation are among the issues Boulder continues to parse through as it nears an agreement with the University of Colorado Boulder that would annex the 308-acre site known as CU South into Boulder city limits.

Boulder City Council on Tuesday provided direction to city staff on a number of the key issues such as transportation, open space, cost and the general terms of the agreement. Boulder staff will continue its discussions with the university ahead of public hearings with Boulder’s Planning Board and Boulder City Council later this year during which the agreement will be voted on.

While some questions and concerns remain, City Council members largely were complimentary of the ways in which staff has worked to address some of the more challenging issues related to the project. For example, there now is a contingency plan that would allow the city to “de-annex” the land from within its limits if the flood mitigation project ultimately is not approved.

Following annexation, Boulder would begin final design on the flood mitigation project and would need to obtain the permits necessary to complete the work. During that period, currently estimated to last about three years, CU can work on its master plan for the site and can construct the recreation fields but cannot begin development.

Flood mitigation remains the driver of the project, considering the work is contingent on annexation approval. CU Boulder has agreed to designate 80 acres for flood mitigation and open space.

Some have argued that Frasier Meadows and other neighborhoods surrounding CU South are receiving an inequitable portion of protection, considering other areas of Boulder are affected by flooding, too. However, the Council reminded community members that the area surrounding CU South experienced some of the worst damage during the 2013 flood and that flood mitigation work happens elsewhere.

“We spend a lot of money on a regular basis on flood mitigation all across the city,” Councilmember Aaron Brockett said in response.

“This has taken, depending on how you count it, 20 years to get to this point in planning for this project,” Brockett continued. “We’re going to spend, if it all works out, a bunch of money on this one. In a few years, we’ll start on another (flood mitigation project) in another part of the city and spend a bunch of money on that.”

Traffic

A traffic study conducted by Fox Tuttle Transportation Group and commissioned by CU Boulder estimates that the project will add 7,000 daily trips. It uses a land-use scenario that assumes the site is home to 550 apartments or condo units for faculty, staff and graduate student housing, 550 graduate student apartments and 500,000 square feet of academic facilities.

Fox Tuttle used pre-coronavirus counts for six of the nine intersections included in its study. However, some traffic counts were collected in November 2020. Bill Fox, of Fox Tuttle, said the data was adjusted to account for that fact.

“The lion’s share of our study is based on pre-COVID traffic counts and that, in and of itself, is conservative because I don’t think we’ll ever go back to commuting the way we did before the influence of COVID,” Fox said.

The city has suggested a trip cap program, which would limit the number of vehicle trips to and from the site. Should trips exceed the limit, the university would need to retool its transportation program, with future stages of development being contingent on reducing the trips, Senior Planner Phil Kleisler said.

While a fee could be imposed for exceeding that limit, Kleisler said the city would prefer to reassess the multimodal nature of transportation there rather than tacking on a fee and living with the traffic.

Cost

Boulder currently estimates that the flood mitigation project will cost $66 million. However, a lot of the project costs are ambiguous or unknown at this time.

Councilmember Mark Wallach said there are concerns about the cost of the project itself as well as the idea of the city bearing the cost of fill for the university.

The developable portion of the CU South site is not currently in the 500-year floodplain. Boulder’s flood mitigation work would cause it to move into the floodplain, so the city is offering about $10 million in earthfill costs to restore the land to its original state.

Both city staff and university representatives have said this is standard practice for utility projects. However, several council members suggested considering various methods of obtaining the dirt necessary for that project in order to ensure Boulder is choosing the most cost effective method.

Though the Council was not prepared to dig into the question of cost on Tuesday, it agreed that it was important not to lose track of the conversation.

“To be frank, some of the other decisions we make will drive cost,” Mayor Sam Weaver said. “I don’t want to gloss over it, but I don’t think we have enough information to do a deep dive tonight.”

Kleisler on Wednesday agreed that the Council showed interest in having a study session or special meeting to take a “deeper dive into the cost associated with the project.”

However, he noted staff at that time had yet to debrief after two weeks of meetings, which included a listening session, a community briefing and hours of discussion with the Transportation Advisory Board, Planning Board and City Council.

“We need to now reflect on all of those comments and determine how it works into the process that we’re going through with the university,” he said.