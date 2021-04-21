CU Boulder student dies over the weekend at Williams Village

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the day the student died.

A University of Colorado Boulder student died over the weekend at Williams Village, but officials at this time do not believe the death involved foul play.

University officials confirmed the student died Sunday evening. The student’s name has not yet been publicly released by the coroner’s office.

Officials have not said yet how the student was believed to have died.

CU Boulder spokesman Andrew Sorensen said, “There is no ongoing threat to the campus community. There is no suspected foul play and no indication it was an accident.”

Sorensen said the university has made resources available to those in the dorm who have been impacted by the death.

Getting help

Those going through a crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, and prevention and crisis resources.