CU soccer earns four Pac-12 Conference accolades

The Pac-12 Conference recognized four Colorado Buffaloes in its post-season awards announced on Wednesday. Hannah Sharts, Dani Hansen, Shanade Hopcroft and Shyra James all picked up individual honors.

Sharts, earned her first All-Conference award, being the lone Buff to score first-team honors. The junior from Newbury Park, Calif., enjoyed her best season in the Black and Gold. Sharts has totaled four goals this season, helping provide a bulk of CU’s early-season offense. She recorded back-to-back game-winners against Northern Colorado and Weber State and added goals in CU’s win at No. 10 California and Stanford. She is second on the team with nine points, assisting on the game-winning goal at Utah.

The 5-11 defender leads CU in minutes (1,502) this season and has started every match. Sharts, a team captain this season, has been a leader along CU’s youthful backline. She has helped the Buffs record eight total shutouts this season. Sharts was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week (Feb. 15) and was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week for April 13.

Hansen scored Third Team All-Conference in her first season as a Buff. The transfer from Washington started 15 of CU’s 16 games and led the Pac-12 with seven shutouts this season (11th NCAA). The Broomfield, Colo., native, blanked in-state rival Denver in her debut but solidified her spot in net in CU’s back-to-back matches against the Huskies. Hansen made 20-of-21 saves against UW, picking up her second consecutive Pac-12 Goaltender of the Week honor. She has twice made a career-high 11 saves this season and is leading the conference with 90 total saves (5th NCAA). Hansen is also 15th in the NCAA in save percentage (.882) and 21st in saves per game (6.0).

Hopcroft also picked up third-team honors in her first season in Boulder. The UCCS transfer started 15 games this season and sits third on the team with eight points (3 G, 2 A). Hopcroft picked up the game-winning goal at No. 10 California, to record her first tally as a Buff. Her penalty goal late in the game against No. 14 Southern California helped Colorado force overtime and eventually upset the Trojans. She came through in the clutch in CU’s regular-season finale, registering an assist and the game-winning goal against the Utes.

James earned All-Freshman Team honors with a stellar rookie campaign. The freshman from La Mesa, Calif., leads Colorado in points (11) with five goals and one assist. James has started 15 matches and has played in 1,244 minutes. She picked up back-to-back game-winning goals in the 109th minute against No. 14 USC and on the road at Utah. Her five goals in the shortened season are tied for eighth-most by a CU freshman, while her 11 points are tied for 11th.