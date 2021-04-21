GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

eTown rings in 30 years, Hall of Fame induction…

Things To Do
Entertainment

eTown rings in 30 years, Hall of Fame induction with virtual b’Earthday party Thursday

Impressive lineup of musicians to honor nonprofit's contributions

Nick and Helen Forster pose for a portrait at eTown on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
Nick and Helen Forster pose for a portrait at eTown on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
By | fantzc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

On Thursday, eTown will ring in three decades of connecting local and global communities with music and discussions of sustainability, energy efficiency, climate change and social responsibility.

The 30th b’Earthday celebration kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Earth Day — the day the internationally syndicated radio show was founded — and is free to the public. Viewers can register to join the virtual livestream at bit.ly/etownparty.

The guest list is quite an impressive one. Recently adding musicians Nathaniel Rateliff, Sarah Jarosz and the Black Pumas to the lineup, there will also be performances from Lyle Lovett, Bob Weir, Los Lobos, Sam Bush, City and Colour, The War and Treaty and Raquel Garcia. Plus, former U.S. Sen. Tim Wirth, a staunch environmental advocate, and Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse, among others, will speak at the event.

Co-founders Nick and Helen Forster will also use the platform Thursday to celebrate the radio show’s induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame’s 2021 class.

“eTown is among the state’s most influential cultural contributors,” said Karen Radman, executive director of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, in an interview with the Camera last month. “Launched in Boulder 30 years ago, eTown has grown into a widely successful internationally syndicated radio broadcast, podcast and multimedia and events production organization. Its unique format of pairing musical and environmental broadcasting makes it a natural selection as a Colorado Music Hall of Fame inductee.”

Radman last month said that founding chair of the Hall of Fame and CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains Chuck Morris will join the Forsters at the livestream.

“Every show we produced was rewarding in its time,” Nick Forster said in a March interview. “Every broadcast we released made connections around the country or overseas. Every record that’s been recorded in the studio at eTown Hall is infused with some of the building’s energy and purpose.”

More information can be found at etown.org.

Christy Fantz | Central Features Editor

Christy Fantz has been covering Boulder's features beat for 15 years. As a longtime columnist for the Colorado Daily and current features editor for Boulder County newspapers, Fantz enjoys temporarily rendering readers' jaws agape with a little love tase now and again. It keeps us young.

More in Entertainment

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Add A Water Feature To Your Home

    The sound of water is soothing, like an oasis of calm. Add a water feature to your home for serenity...
  2. New Construction Luxury Homes

    The Discovery Ridge Boulder Duplex Community features 20 new construction luxury homes nestled on a ridge overlooking the town of...
  3. Spring Collections From Top Designers

    Come in to Barbara & Company to see the spring collections from top designers. The spring collection by Planet features...
  4. Trigger Point Dry Needling

    You may have heard about trigger point dry needling and wondered, “How is this different from acupuncture?” Your physical therapist...
  5. Professional Alterations And Repairs

    The art of professional alterations and repairs is alive at Tatyana’s 5 Star Dry Cleaning in Greeley. Don’t let missing...