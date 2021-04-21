Here’s every concert coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2021

After more than 12 months of sitting mostly empty and quiet — with the occasional, 175-person concert last summer to lighten the mood — Red Rocks Amphitheatre seems poised to lead Colorado’s live music recovery.
Naturally, there are limits to the comeback: capacity at the normally 9,500-person venue was reduced to 2,500 people per show on March 30. Masks, social distancing and stringent health and safety protocols will be the norm. Vehicles won’t even be allowed into the park after 7:30 p.m.
But the rapid addition of new shows in recent weeks signals hope, despite last year’s rash of cancellations and postponements. A newly constructed, high-tech roof will also shield performers from Colorado’s unpredictable weather through Red Rocks’ 80th anniversary season.
Here’s the full, running list of shows at Morrison venue this year, which will be updated weekly. Visit redrocksonline.com for updates, ticketing information and more. Note that many visits include multi-night runs; nights with different opening artists received their own date on our list.
- April 22-April 25 — Lotus (two sets per night)
- April 28 — 80th anniversary season dedication (rescheduled)
- April 29-30 — Trevor Hall, Cas Haley
- May 1-2 — Kaytranada, Sango, Lou Phelps
- May 3 — Zhu, Manic Focus
- May 4 — Zhu, Marvel Years
- May 5 — Zhu, Kill Paris
- May 6 — SunSquabi
- May 7-8 — Leftover Salmon
- May 9-11 — Zhu
- May 12-13 – Diplo, Sidepiece
- May 14 — The Movement, The Expendables, DEMN, Howi Spangler x Brandon Hardesty
- May 15 — Osees, LFZ
- May 16 — Lucero, Shane Smith & the Saints
- May 22 — Mt. Joy, Del Water Gap
- May 23 and 25 — Colorado Symphony presents: The Music of John Williams
- May 26 — The Floozies, Maddy O’Neal, Bad Snacks
- May 27 — Andy Frasco & The U.N., Keller Williams, John Craigie
- May 29-30 — The Disco Biscuits
- May 31 — Ben Harper
- June 1 — 3OH!3
- June 3 — Tennis, Caroline Brunch
- June 4 — The Motet with Eric Krasno, Antwaun Stanley, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman & Jason Hann,
with Eric Krasno and the Assembly
- June 5 — Michael Franti & Spearhead, Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joesph and Satsang
- June 10 — Brit Floyd
- June 11 — The Revivalists, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis
- June 12 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Violent Femmes
- June 17 — An Evening with Chicago
- June 22 — Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
- July 1 — Dirty Heads, G. Love & Special Sauce
- July 2-3 — Zeds Dead
- July 7 — Lindsey Stirling
- July 9-11 — The Avett Brothers
- July 15 — Trampled by Turtles & Caamp, Erin Rae
- July 21 — Foreigner
- July 22 — David Gray
- July 23 — STS9, Shpongle, MIZE
- July 24 — STS9, Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks
- July 28 — Goo Goo Dolls, Lifehouse, Forest Blakk
- July 30-31 — Tedeschi Trucks Band, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
- Aug. 1 — Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams
- Aug. 5 — Dermot Kennedy, Bishop Briggs, Mallrat
- Aug. 8-9 — Joe Bonamassa
- Aug. 10 — Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, Nnamdï
- Aug. 11-12 — Rufus du Solmusic
- Aug. 14 — Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos
- Aug. 15 — Slightly Stoopid, Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction
- Aug. 19 — 1964 (Beatles tribute)
- Aug. 20 — Big Wild, Bob Moses, Crooked Colours, Mild Minds
- Aug. 21 — Reggae on the Rocks Day 1: Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
- Aug. 22 — Reggae on the Rocks Day 2: Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
- Aug. 23-24 — Nathaniel Rateliff
- Aug. 26-27 — Louis the Child, What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe
- Aug. 29-30 — The Black Crowes
- Sept. 2 — Rezz, Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso, sfam
- Sept. 3 — Rezz, I_o, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry
- Sept. 5 — Kidz Bop World Tour
- Sept. 7 and 9 — Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
- September 11-12 — Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker
- Sept. 15 — Alison Wonderland
- Sept. 16 — Bill Burr
- Sept. 17 — Greensky Bluegrass, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- Sept. 18 — Greensky Bluegrass, Circles Around the Sun
- Sept. 19 — Greensky Bluegrass, Railroad Earth
- Sept. 23 — Get the Led Out
- Sept. 24 — Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre, GoldFish, Covex
- Sept. 25 — Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic, Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight
- Sept. 26 — Lake Street Dive, The Wood Brothers
- Sept. 27 — Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Oct. 3 — Mandolin Orange, The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman
- Oct. 5 — Heilung
- Oct. 10 — Opiuo and CloZee, LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab
- Oct. 11-12 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior
- Nov. 12 — Ganga White Night, Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe
- Nov. 13 — Ganga White Night, Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva
- Nov. 14 — Ganga White Night, Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop
