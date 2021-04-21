Re/Max Elevate absorbs Vail Valley brokerage

Re/Max Elevate, a Louisville-based sister franchise of Re/Max of Boulder, has acquired Re/Max Vail Valley in Edwards.

The Edwards brokerage will be rebranded Re/Max Elevate Vail Valley, according to a company news release.

“Re/Max Elevate is excited about a synergistic connection between the Front Range and the Vail Valley,” Re/Max Elevate owner Jay Kalinski said in a statement. “Our brokerage has developed sophisticated search and marketing tools that underpin the entire buyer and selling process. We look forward to integrating this with our team of talented agents in Vail.”

Re/Max Elevate Vail Valley, founded in 1991, will maintain its existing offices at the Riverwalk complex in Edwards.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

