Here’s every concert coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2021

After more than 12 months of sitting mostly empty and quiet — with the occasional, 175-person concert last summer to lighten the mood — Red Rocks Amphitheatre seems poised to lead Colorado’s live music recovery.

Naturally, there are limits to the comeback: capacity at the normally 9,500-person venue was reduced to 2,500 people per show on March 30. Masks, social distancing and stringent health and safety protocols will be the norm. Vehicles won’t even be allowed into the park after 7:30 p.m.

But the rapid addition of new shows in recent weeks signals hope, despite last year’s rash of cancellations and postponements. A newly constructed, high-tech roof will also shield performers from Colorado’s unpredictable weather through Red Rocks’ 80th anniversary season.

Here’s the full, running list of shows at Morrison venue this year, which will be updated weekly. Visit redrocksonline.com for updates, ticketing information and more. Note that many visits include multi-night runs; nights with different opening artists received their own date on our list.

April 22-April 25 — Lotus (two sets per night)

April 28 — 80th anniversary season dedication (rescheduled)

April 29-30 — Trevor Hall, Cas Haley

May 1-2 — Kaytranada, Sango, Lou Phelps

May 3 — Zhu, Manic Focus

May 4 — Zhu, Marvel Years

May 5 — Zhu, Kill Paris

May 6 — SunSquabi

May 7-8 — Leftover Salmon

May 9-11 — Zhu

May 12-13 – Diplo, Sidepiece

May 14 — The Movement, The Expendables, DEMN, Howi Spangler x Brandon Hardesty

May 15 — Osees, LFZ

May 16 — Lucero, Shane Smith & the Saints

May 22 — Mt. Joy, Del Water Gap

May 23 and 25 — Colorado Symphony presents: The Music of John Williams

May 26 — The Floozies, Maddy O’Neal, Bad Snacks

May 27 — Andy Frasco & The U.N., Keller Williams, John Craigie

May 29-30 — The Disco Biscuits

May 31 — Ben Harper

June 1 — 3OH!3

June 3 — Tennis, Caroline Brunch

June 4 — The Motet with Eric Krasno, Antwaun Stanley, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman & Jason Hann,

with Eric Krasno and the Assembly

with Eric Krasno and the Assembly June 5 — Michael Franti & Spearhead, Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joesph and Satsang

June 10 — Brit Floyd

June 11 — The Revivalists, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis

June 12 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Violent Femmes

June 17 — An Evening with Chicago

June 18-20 — Umphrey’s McGee

July 1 — Dirty Heads, G. Love & Special Sauce

July 2-3 — Zeds Dead

July 7 — Lindsey Stirling

July 9-11 — The Avett Brothers

July 15 — Trampled by Turtles & Caamp, Erin Rae

July 21 — Foreigner

July 23 — STS9, Shpongle, MIZE

July 24 — STS9, Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks

Aug. 1 — Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams

Aug. 5 — Dermot Kennedy, Bishop Briggs, Mallrat

Aug. 8-9 — Joe Bonamassa

Aug. 10 — Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, Nnamdï

Aug. 11-12 — Rufus du Solmusic

Aug. 14 — Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos

Aug. 15 — Slightly Stoopid, Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction

Aug. 19 — 1964 (Beatles tribute)

Aug. 20 — Big Wild, Bob Moses, Crooked Colours, Mild Minds

Aug. 21 — Reggae on the Rocks Day 1: Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle

Aug. 22 — Reggae on the Rocks Day 2: Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle

Aug. 23-24 — Nathaniel Rateliff

Aug. 26-27 — Louis the Child, What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe

Aug. 29-30 — The Black Crowes

Sept. 2 — Rezz, Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso, sfam

Sept. 3 — Rezz, I_o, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry

Sept. 5 — Kidz Bop World Tour

Sept. 7 and 9 — Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band

September 11-12 — Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker

Sept. 15 — Alison Wonderland

Sept. 16 — Bill Burr

Sept. 17 — Greensky Bluegrass, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Sept. 18 — Greensky Bluegrass, Circles Around the Sun

Sept. 19 — Greensky Bluegrass, Railroad Earth

Sept. 23 — Get the Led Out

Sept. 24 — Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre, GoldFish, Covex

Sept. 25 — Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic, Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight

Sept. 26 — Lake Street Dive, The Wood Brothers

Sept. 27 — Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 3 — Mandolin Orange, The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman

Oct. 5 — Heilung

Oct. 10 — Opiuo and CloZee, LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab

Oct. 11-12 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior

Nov. 12 — Ganga White Night, Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe

Nov. 13 — Ganga White Night, Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva

Nov. 14 — Ganga White Night, Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop

