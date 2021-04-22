GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Surna claims $5.5M in bookings for cannabis…

Business

Surna claims $5.5M in bookings for cannabis growhouse equipment

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) said it booked $5.5 million worth of sales in the first quarter of 2021, amounting to a 51% jump compared to the prior quarter.

The Boulder producer of environmental control systems for cannabis growhouses and other indoor agriculture uses said in a statement that the jump in sales is the culmination of market uncertainty waning within the broader cannabis market.

The $5.5 million in bookings is 388% higher than the first quarter of 2020.

“We realize that Q1 is now in the rear-view mirror, but we believe Surna is well positioned to continue to deliver strong growth and is preparing for more client wins, new product rollouts, and an expansion of new service offerings,” Surna CEO Tony McDonald said in a statement.

Surna’s optimism is mirrored somewhat by the performance of Urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), a Lafayette company with significant operations in the indoor cannabis engineering sector. Urban-gro raised $62.1 million in its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market in February, with its fundraising target growing multiple times over after originally filing to raise $13.1 million last November.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Beautifully Renovated Ute Creek Apartments

    The beautifully renovated Ute Creek Apartments feature spectacular upgraded finishes including tiled entries, vinyl wood plank flooring, high-end counters, lighting...
  2. Add A Water Feature To Your Home

    The sound of water is soothing, like an oasis of calm. Add a water feature to your home for serenity...
  3. New Construction Luxury Homes

    The Discovery Ridge Boulder Duplex Community features 20 new construction luxury homes nestled on a ridge overlooking the town of...
  4. Spring Collections From Top Designers

    Come in to Barbara & Company to see the spring collections from top designers. The spring collection by Planet features...
  5. Trigger Point Dry Needling

    You may have heard about trigger point dry needling and wondered, “How is this different from acupuncture?” Your physical therapist...