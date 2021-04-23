Silvia Pettem: Stripper took CU campus by storm

Editor’s note: The Camera is republishing this Boulder history column about burlesque dancer Tempest Storm, who died Tuesday at 93, and her visit to the University of Colorado campus in Boulder in 1955. It was originally published April 10, 2016.

Although it might surprise people today, several male University of Colorado students in the 1950s frequented strip clubs in Denver. Some of the students even took their dates. And, once, a stripper name Tempest Storm visited the CU campus.

The then 27-year-old burlesque queen’s January 1955 arrival was well-covered by the Camera. All she took off was her mink coat, but she nearly started a riot that culminated in a broken door casing on the new student union building (University Memorial Center).

Storm was born in Eastman, Ga., as Annie Banks. In the late 1940s, she moved to Los Angeles, where she started a career as a chorus line dancer. With an extremely well-endowed figure and flaming red hair, she quickly advanced to shedding her clothes on stage and legally changed her name.

At the time of her visit, CU had a humor magazine called the Flatiron. A month before Storm’s visit, administrators had temporarily suspended the magazine’s publication for what one university official termed “too much sex and emphasis on alcohol.”

Even so, Flatiron photo editor Bob Latham had invited Storm to the campus to pose for some “cheesecake” shots, but CU President Ward Darley made it clear that Storm was not welcome.

Darley had announced that using university facilities to “publicize a night club entertainer” was inconsistent with the dignity and purpose of a state university. Adding to his worries was his concern that the timing of Storm’s arrival would coincide with a scheduled busload of 50 state legislators.

Although Latham claimed to have withdrawn his invitation, the publicity-seeker drove her own red Cadillac convertible from the Tropics Nightclub in Denver, where she was performing. She later told a reporter that she didn’t understand Darley’s attitude. “My profession is not undignified,” she said. “It’s art.”

Latham, in a phone interview a few years ago, stated, “The men came out like ants. It was like being in a river.”

When Latham and Storm entered the the student union building, they were crushed by another mob of whistling, yelling and shouting male students. The Camera reported that the men damaged tables and chairs and broke glasses and dishes while clamoring for a better view.

After half an hour, Storm asked to leave, so some of the students hoisted her onto their shoulders. They broke into a run, one student stumbled, and Storm was thrown to the sidewalk. On the verge of tears, she was carried to her car.

Storm eventually moved from live burlesque shows to movies, which included titles such as “Strip, Strip Hooray.” Her most recent film was “Hollywood and the Strippers,” released in 1994. Latham dropped out of CU to become a newspaper photographer.

After a few months of suspension, the Flatiron magazine was reinstated. If Latham managed to take any photos of Storm, they were not printed in any university-sanctioned publication.

As to the legislators, they arrived for their official campus inspection 15 minutes after Storm sped away. Of the stripper and CU, the Camera concluded, “Both are the worse for the wear.”