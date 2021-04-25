Boulder County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 56 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The number of new cases brings the total number of county cases to 22,656, Boulder County Public Health reported. The death toll remained at 251 people. As of Friday, there were 30 people in the county’s hospitals due to COVID-19. The total number of residents hospitalized to date was 776. The seven-day positivity rate was 4.4%.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported eight positive results discovered during Friday testing. There were 97 diagnostic tests and 1,219 monitoring tests completed. Twenty on-campus isolation spaces were in use, which is 4% of the available isolation space on campus. Since Jan. 4, there have been 776 total positive results; 10,862 diagnostic tests and 98,693 monitoring tests completed. Throughout the school year, which began Aug. 24, there have been a total of 2,501 cases.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed 502,242 cases and 27,373 hospitalizations. There have been 6,384 deaths due to COVID-19. The number of variants of concern in Boulder County remained at a total of 103 cases. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,882,496 people tested.