Boulder accepting applications for Tenant Advisory Committee

Boulder is seating its first Tenant Advisory Committee, a key part of the 2020 No Evictions Without Representation ballot measure.

In addition to forming a five-person tenant committee, the measure provides rental assistance and legal services to tenants facing eviction through a program Boulder is calling Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Services.

Members of the Tenant Advisory Committee will share their experiences as renters in Boulder to help with the implementation of the program, according to a news release from the city.

The committee also has been tasked with providing input to engage residents most affected by inequities in rental housing disparities; assisting with community outreach; providing funding recommendations; helping to ensure the ordinance is being carried out as intended; and helping to define outcomes and measures of success.

Candidates for the committee must be residential rental tenants living in Boulder who do not own real property anywhere. Boulder employees and relatives of or those in relationships with employees of the overseeing departments cannot serve on the committee.

Members of the the committee will be paid $1,000 a year.

Applications must be in by May 14. Members of the Housing Advisory Board, the Human Relations Commission and the city’s Housing and Human Services department will review and select appointees to recommend to the city manager for approval.

Apply online at bit.ly/2QBYjNs.