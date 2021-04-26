GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County sort yards open this week for residents

Boulder County Parks and Open Space announced its community forestry sort yards will begin opening for the 2021 season this week.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space announced it is opening its two free sort yards. Meeker Park Sort Yard will open May 12. (Boulder County Parks and Open Space / Courtesy photo)

In a news release, the county stated its two free log and slash disposal sort yards for Boulder County residents are opening in Nederland and Allenspark.

The Nederland sort yard, 291 Ridge Road, will open Wednesday and run through Oct. 23.

The Meeker Park sort yard, 8200 Colo. 7, Allenspark, is opening May 12 and will run through Oct. 16.

Both sort yards will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. However, the news release also stated the sort yards may experience periodic closures because of the weather, staff training and administrative requirements.

Residents can drop off tree branches, logs and yard waste such as pine needles, cut grass and pine cones for free at either location.

For more information about the sort yard program, visit the Community Forestry Sort Yards webpage.

