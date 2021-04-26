GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Broomfield Chamber hires events manager

Business

Broomfield Chamber hires events manager

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Andrea Warren is the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce’s new events and programs manager.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Warren’s experience includes a similar role with the Broomfield Open Space Foundation.

“I am an active member within the community, my family and I chose Broomfield to plant our roots and to raise our children,” Warren said in a statement. “I am excited to join the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce where I can help build successful, long lasting partnerships with our local businesses. I look forward to contributing to the greater community that makes Broomfield one of the best towns in Colorado.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Heather Gardens Properties

    If you have been looking at Southeast Denver or Heather Gardens properties for sale, you need to talk to Fred...
  2. Before You Start Grilling…

    What’s the first important step before you start grilling this season? That’s right: Head over to Your Butcher, Frank for...
  3. Find The Right Home

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team has been helping Boulder-area families find the right home since...
  4. New Spirits Worth A Shot

    You know Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont has all of your favorite spirits, wines and beer. But have you seen...
  5. Artisans In Bronze And Granite

    Landmark Monuments is a full service monument company, creating some of the finest personalized headstones, custom monuments and benches in...