Broomfield Chamber hires events manager

Andrea Warren is the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce’s new events and programs manager.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Warren’s experience includes a similar role with the Broomfield Open Space Foundation.

“I am an active member within the community, my family and I chose Broomfield to plant our roots and to raise our children,” Warren said in a statement. “I am excited to join the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce where I can help build successful, long lasting partnerships with our local businesses. I look forward to contributing to the greater community that makes Broomfield one of the best towns in Colorado.”

