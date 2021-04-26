Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported April 26

New cases: 50
Total cases: 22,706
Total hospitalizations: 777
- New hospitalizations: 1
- Daily hospitalizations: 28
- Daily discharges: 4
Total deaths: 251
- New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 148.5
7-day percent positivity: 4.4%
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 64.0%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine : 42.5%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 21.6%
Number of new cases per municipality for the week of April 18
- Boulder: 2,748
- Longmont: 2,246
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 1,254
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 1,146
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,013.3
- Erie: 5,090.5
- Lafayette: 5,976.6
- Longmont: 7,857.4
- Louisville: 4,916.9
- Lyons: 3,468.5
- Nederland: 1,753.2
- Superior: 3,708.5
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,589.3
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 62.8%
- Hospitalizations: 54.5%
- Deaths: 75.5%
- Latino
- Cases: 31.9%
- Hospitalizations: 38.2%
- Deaths: 17.9%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.5%
- Deaths: 0.9%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 1.3%
- Hospitalizations: 0.8%
- Deaths: 1.3%
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 14
- Total staff quarantines: 5
- Total student quarantines: 224
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
BVSD elementary schools
- Alicia Sanchez: 4 cases; 112 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Monarch PK-8: 1 case; 22 students quarantined
- Peak to Peak: 1 case; 32 students quarantined
- Emerald: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 case; 7 students quarantined Broomfield Heights: 1 case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Casey: 1 case; 6 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 1 case; 10 students quarantined
- Broomfield: 1 case; 2 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Fairview: 1 case; 17 students quarantined
BVSD other departments/campuses
- Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 case; 2 students quarantined
*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 43
- Total staff active cases: 2
*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
SVVSD elementary schools
- Blue Mountain: 1 student case
- Burlington: 1 student case
- Northridge: 1 student case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 9 student cases
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 3 student cases
- Timberline PK-2: 2 student cases; 1 staff case
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 2 student cases
- Coal Ridge: 1 student case
- Erie: 1 student case
- Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 2 student cases
- Mead: 1 student case
- Trail Ridge: 1 student case
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 3 student cases
- Frederick: 4 student cases
- Mead: 3 student cases
- Niwot: 3 student cases
- Silver Creek: 3 student cases
- Skyline: 2 student cases
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 1 active staff case