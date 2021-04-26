Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported April 26

New cases: 50

Total cases: 22,706

Total hospitalizations: 777

New hospitalizations: 1

1 Daily hospitalizations: 28

28 Daily discharges: 4

Total deaths: 251

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 148.5

7-day percent positivity: 4.4%

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 64.0%

64.0% Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine : 42.5%

42.5% Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 21.6%

Number of new cases per municipality for the week of April 18

Boulder: 2,748

2,748 Longmont: 2,246

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 1,254

1,254 Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 1,146

*New cases reported since Jan. 3.

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,013.3

8,013.3 Erie: 5,090.5

5,090.5 Lafayette: 5,976.6

5,976.6 Longmont: 7,857.4

7,857.4 Louisville: 4,916.9

4,916.9 Lyons: 3,468.5

3,468.5 Nederland: 1,753.2

1,753.2 Superior: 3,708.5

3,708.5 Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,589.3

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 62.8% Hospitalizations: 54.5% Deaths: 75.5%

Latino Cases: 31.9% Hospitalizations: 38.2% Deaths: 17.9%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.5% Deaths: 0.9%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 1.3% Hospitalizations: 0.8% Deaths: 1.3%



Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 14

14 Total staff quarantines: 5

5 Total student quarantines: 224

BVSD elementary schools

Alicia Sanchez: 4 cases; 112 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Monarch PK-8: 1 case; 22 students quarantined

Peak to Peak: 1 case; 32 students quarantined

Emerald: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 case; 7 students quarantined Broomfield Heights: 1 case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Casey: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 case; 10 students quarantined

Broomfield: 1 case; 2 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Fairview: 1 case; 17 students quarantined

BVSD other departments/campuses

Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 case; 2 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 43

43 Total staff active cases: 2

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

SVVSD elementary schools

Blue Mountain: 1 student case

Burlington: 1 student case

Northridge: 1 student case

Soaring Heights PK-8: 9 student cases

Thunder Valley PK-8: 3 student cases

Timberline PK-2: 2 student cases; 1 staff case

SVVSD middle schools

Alton: 2 student cases

Coal Ridge: 1 student case

Erie: 1 student case

Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 2 student cases

Mead: 1 student case

Trail Ridge: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 3 student cases

Frederick: 4 student cases

Mead: 3 student cases

Niwot: 3 student cases

Silver Creek: 3 student cases

Skyline: 2 student cases

SVVSD other departments