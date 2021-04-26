GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported April 26

New cases: 50

Total cases: 22,706

Total hospitalizations: 777

  • New hospitalizations: 1
  • Daily hospitalizations: 28
  • Daily discharges: 4

Total deaths: 251

  • New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 148.5

7-day percent positivity: 4.4%

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 64.0%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine : 42.5%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 21.6%

Number of new cases per municipality for the week of April 18

  • Boulder: 2,748
  • Longmont: 2,246
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 1,254
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 1,146

*New cases reported since Jan. 3.

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8,013.3
  • Erie: 5,090.5
  • Lafayette: 5,976.6
  • Longmont: 7,857.4
  • Louisville: 4,916.9
  • Lyons: 3,468.5
  • Nederland: 1,753.2
  • Superior: 3,708.5
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,589.3

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 62.8%
    • Hospitalizations: 54.5%
    • Deaths: 75.5%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 31.9%
    • Hospitalizations: 38.2%
    • Deaths: 17.9%
  • Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.5%
    • Deaths: 0.9%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
    • Cases: 1.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.8%
    • Deaths: 1.3%

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 14
  • Total staff quarantines: 5
  • Total student quarantines: 224

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

  • Alicia Sanchez: 4 cases; 112 students and 2 staff members quarantined
  • Monarch PK-8: 1 case; 22 students quarantined
  • Peak to Peak: 1 case; 32 students quarantined
  • Emerald: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

  • Angevine: 1 case; 7 students quarantined Broomfield Heights: 1 case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Casey: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

  • Boulder: 1 case; 10 students quarantined
  • Broomfield: 1 case; 2 students and 2 staff members quarantined
  • Fairview: 1 case; 17 students quarantined

BVSD other departments/campuses

  • Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 case; 2 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 43
  • Total staff active cases: 2

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Blue Mountain: 1 student case
  • Burlington: 1 student case
  • Northridge: 1 student case
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 9 student cases
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 3 student cases
  • Timberline PK-2: 2 student cases; 1 staff case

SVVSD middle schools

  • Alton: 2 student cases
  • Coal Ridge: 1 student case
  • Erie: 1 student case
  • Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 2 student cases
  • Mead: 1 student case
  • Trail Ridge: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 3 student cases
  • Frederick: 4 student cases
  • Mead: 3 student cases
  • Niwot: 3 student cases
  • Silver Creek: 3 student cases
  • Skyline: 2 student cases

SVVSD other departments

  • Central Administration: 1 active staff case

