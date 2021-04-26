Former DNC chair Donna Brazile, columnist Jason Riley debate social justice

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile and Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley debated social justice and civil rights Monday night at a live event hosted by The Steamboat Institute and the University of Colorado Boulder’s Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization.

Moderated by Patrice Onwuka, director of the Center for Economic Opportunity at Independent Women’s Forum and a fellow at The Steamboat Institute, the event drew a crowd of about 85 people as well as an online audience.

Brazile and Riley offered differing views on what causes issues facing marginalized people, including Black Americans. Brazile pointed to systemic racism and other civil rights issues, while Riley focused on the need for personal responsibility and development among Black Americans.

“If our identity informs our politics, we can still live and work together with those who have different identities and different politics,” Brazile said in her opening remarks. “Just as our own striving should not be dismissed as wokeness or cancel culture, so we need to respect and accept the legitimacy of contrary voices.”

Riley recalled a 1961 quote from Martin Luther King Jr. that states there are issues Black people must face that are separate from what is wrong in the “white world.”

“By contrast, many activists and politicians today who express concern about the plight of Black underclass ask almost nothing of Black people,” Riley said. “They spend much more time making excuses for the kind of antisocial behavior that prominent Black leaders of the King era would regularly condemn.”

Riley said he believes the problem with social justice activists today is that civil rights battles were already won in the 1950s and ’60s.

Brazile pointed to issues disproportionately facing Black people in banking, insurance and other areas, which Riley responded could not be solely attributed to race. In some instances, Riley said, the pursuit of equity can marginalize other groups.

Brazile maintained that diversity, equity and inclusion are not about replacing anybody, but about asking folks to move over because there’s enough room at the table for everyone to have a voice.

“We have to work at a more perfect union. It will not come as a result of us critiquing one program that was aimed at opening doors and perhaps others found themselves excluded,” Brazile said. “I’m not saying it’s perfect, Jason, I’m saying we’ve got to try everything if we want to rid this country of some of its systemic problems, its chronic problems, because all we’re doing is recycling this conversation every two or three years.”

Riley countered that Black people not availing themselves of opportunities is a larger issue than there not being opportunities available to them.

“It’s not that opportunity doesn’t exist, but that not enough Blacks are readying themselves to take advantage of the opportunities that do exist,” Riley said. “There is a pool problem. You’re not supposed to talk about it, but there is a pool problem.”

To watch the debate, visit facebook.com/steamboatinstitute.