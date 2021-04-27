Boulder’s economic recovery will be a slow one, city staff says

While Boulder’s economic recovery is lagging, the city is in a better financial position than it initially expected to be at this point, according to a financial update presented at Tuesday’s Boulder City Council study session.

Despite this, the coronavirus pandemic’s impact won’t be going away any time soon, and Boulder officials said the city likely won’t be able to restore all of the services this year that have been cut because of the pandemic.

“We are going to have to make some hard decisions about what services or things that we cut (can) come back now or which ones are maybe going to need to wait a little bit longer,” Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk said.

In the financial update, which happens annually in the spring, the Council learned about the city’s 2020 finances. It also began planning for 2021 and 2022 and had a preliminary look at how Boulder might spend the $20.5 million it expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion relief package approved in March by Congress.

Not as bad as expected

When planning for 2020, Boulder expected to receive $113.5 million in retail sales tax revenue. It reduced that to $98.7 million at the start of the pandemic. However, year-end numbers indicate Boulder received about $104 million in retail sales tax.

While still about a $10 million hit, Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Pattelli acknowledged that it wasn’t as bad as the city once thought. That’s in large part due to out-of-state online shopping, Pattelli noted. She also said the city reacted quickly to the pandemic, thus ending 2020 in a much better financial position than anticipated.

“How quickly we reacted to the situation at hand, to revise the budget the way that we did really led to … a strong financial condition right now,” she said.

Boulder also received more than it planned for in revenue from construction, business/consumer and motor vehicle use taxes.

But recovery will be slow

But the city’s economic recovery continues to lag, and Boulder is concerned about some systemic shifts such a continued push to work from home that could affect the customer base for restaurants, retail stores and other service-based businesses.

“We wanted to recognize that we are heavily reliant on a local economy that’s been significantly impacted by COVID,” Pattelli said Tuesday.

Boulder relies on sales tax revenue and in 2020 the city experienced a $14.4 million decline in sales tax from local sources due in large part to public health restrictions that shuttered some local businesses for a period of time and forced many to limit capacity.

This loss of revenue affected the city’s finances, but it affected local businesses, too.

For example, Leslie Cook, owner of The Barber Joint on University Hill, said her business experienced about a 50% loss in revenue since the pandemic first began. She’s still operating at 50% capacity, though Cook is hopeful she’ll be able to get back to normal in a few weeks.

Businesses on the Hill have a unique challenge, given that the establishments rely on business from students at the University of Colorado Boulder and those students largely have been attending classes online.

“We really won’t see a difference until August or September of this year, barring what happens,” Cook said. “But it’s definitely been a struggle on the Hill.”

The city over the past year or so has implemented a number of initiatives to support local businesses. One such initiative closed the streets to traffic on the west end of Pearl Street and the University Hill event street to allow for outdoor dining. The city announced in early April that the closures will extend through October.

Additional outdoor dining space has been invaluable for longtime Boulder establishments such as The Sink.

“That’s been a huge help,” owner Mark Heinritz said Tuesday.

Eating places in Boulder were impacted the most in terms of 2020 retail sales tax reductions with a loss of more than $6 million.

Further, the city’s data indicates the downtown area, 29th Street, Pearl Street Mall, the University of Colorado and the University Hill area were among the most impacted areas in terms of sales tax revenue reductions.

When it comes to brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants, Pattelli said the city has a lot of concern. Stores and restaurants have gone out of business because of the pandemic, and she said it’s hard to predict whether that will continue through 2021.

American Rescue Plan

Based on current estimates, Boulder expects to receive about $20.5 million from the American Rescue Plan. The payments are anticipated in two equal payments to be distributed in May or June of 2021 and 2022 with funds required to be spent by the end of 2024, according to a staff memo. The city expects to receive more guidance from the federal government in mid-May.

“There’s a lot that we yet do not know,” Senior Budget Analyst Devin Billingsley said.

Currently, the funding can be used for four purposes: revenue replacement for provision of government services affected by a reduction in revenue related to the pandemic; COVID-19 expenditures, including including assistance to small businesses, households, and hard-hit industries, and economic recovery; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

However, Billingsley acknowledged those categories are fairly broad so the city will be awaiting more direction. Boulder initially intends to invest in impacted community members, city employees, government services and city infrastructure.

A number of City Council members urged the city to use federal funding or the city’s reserves to bridge the gap until Boulder’s revenue returns to normal.

“The service cuts have definitely been challenging for the community,” Councilmember Aaron Brockett said, specifically referencing cuts to library and parks and recreation services.

In late May or early June, the city’s financial team will provide a high-level funding recommendation. Following that, the Council will provide input in a separate meeting with an ultimate public hearing on the proposed uses.

Additionally, the Council will be asked to adjust its base by more than $3 million later in May. That money, if approved, could go toward additional resources for addressing homeless encampments and services and overtime for the police department and public safety.