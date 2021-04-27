Former CU Boulder grad student set for sex assault trial in November

A former University of Colorado Boulder graduate student accused of groping and sexually assaulting a female classmate in 2019 is set for trial in September.

Soumya Ranjan Panda, 36, is charged with sexual assault on a physically helpless victim and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Panda pleaded not guilty to all three charges on Friday, and is now set for a three-day trial starting Nov. 13. He also is set for a motions hearing on Aug. 10 and a pretrial readiness conference on Sept. 1.

He remains out of custody on a personal recognizance bond.

According to an affidavit, a woman called CU Boulder police in December 2020 and said the incident had occurred in December 2019.

The woman told police that she and Panda were classmates, and that she considered him a friend. She was studying at his apartment in university housing and decided to sleep over, since it was late at night.

The woman said she slept in the bedroom while Panda agreed to take the couch. But the woman said she woke up to Panda groping her and attempting to digitally penetrate her.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she was able to push Panda away and ran out of the apartment to her place.

The woman did not initially report the incident, but then told several people in the months after the incident. Police were able to reach several of the outcry witnesses who confirmed the woman said in late 2019 or early 2020 that Panda groped her.

Police interviewed Panda, and he denied groping or attempting to sexually assault the woman, according to the affidavit.

After that police interview, the woman said Panda and his wife called her and that, while negotiating to have the police report retracted, she asked if Panda would admit he “molested” her.

According to the affidavit, Panda admitted to the incident and said he was “really sorry for everything.”