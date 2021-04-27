FRCC gets federal funds to help summer students

Front Range Community College has received $1.7 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to assist summer semester students who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Students who are registered for summer 2021 classes can now apply for an educational impact grant of up to $1,500, according to a school news release.

“We know that the pandemic has had a significant impact on many of our students,” FRCC president Andy Dorsey said in the release. “We’re very glad to be able to link students to this assistance, which could completely pay for summer tuition for many of them.”

To apply, visit frontrange.formstack.com/forms/educationimpactsummer21.

