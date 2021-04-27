GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Hanging Lake reopens Saturday after last…

NewsColorado News

Hanging Lake reopens Saturday after last year’s devastating wildfires

Hanging Lake was completely spared by the Grizzly Creek fire. (RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post)
Hanging Lake was completely spared by the Grizzly Creek fire. (RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post)
By | theknow@denverpost.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

After the twin blows of COVID-19 and a devastating wildfire last year, the iconic Hanging Lake trail in Glenwood Canyon is set to reopen for hikers on Saturday.

The popular trek to one of the most beautiful spots in the state was off limits last year until June 1, due to COVID-19. It was closed again in mid-August because of the Grizzly Creek fire, which burned more than 32,000 acres in the Glenwood Canyon area, and has not been open since. Hanging Lake itself was virtually unscathed, but the fire didn’t miss it by much.

RELATED: New photos show just how close Grizzly Creek fire came to Hanging Lake

Reservations will be required again this year, but unlike last year, there will be no shuttles from Glenwood Springs. Visitors will have the options of parking cars at the Hanging Lake rest area or riding bikes to the trailhead.

Reservations cost $12 and can be made through Visit Glenwood. As of mid-afternoon Monday, a handful of reservations were still available for Saturday.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Heather Gardens Properties

    If you have been looking at Southeast Denver or Heather Gardens properties for sale, you need to talk to Fred...
  2. Before You Start Grilling…

    What’s the first important step before you start grilling this season? That’s right: Head over to Your Butcher, Frank for...
  3. Find The Right Home

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team has been helping Boulder-area families find the right home since...
  4. New Spirits Worth A Shot

    You know Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont has all of your favorite spirits, wines and beer. But have you seen...
  5. Artisans In Bronze And Granite

    Landmark Monuments is a full service monument company, creating some of the finest personalized headstones, custom monuments and benches in...