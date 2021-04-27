GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Officials close Boulder Canyon Drive after rockslide

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a rock slide occurred Tuesday evening at mile marker 33 in Boulder Canyon Drive. (Andrew Smith / Courtesy photo)
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a rock slide occurred Tuesday evening at mile marker 33 in Boulder Canyon Drive. (Andrew Smith / Courtesy photo)
Authorities closed Boulder Canyon Drive, or Colo. 119, after massive boulders slid onto the highway Tuesday night, according to a Twitter post from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials closed Boulder Canyon Drive from its base in Boulder to the top of the canyon near Nederland.

According to the Twitter post, the rock slide occurred near mile marker 33, and officials said it will be “prolonged” closure because of the size and amount of debris that needs to be cleared. There was no report of injuries in the tweet.

