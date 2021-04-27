GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Business

S’Park apartments break ground in Boulder

Developer John Buck Co. has broken ground on Platform, an 86-unit apartment project in central Boulder’s S’Park neighborhood.

KTGY is the designer and architect of Platform, which is expected to be completed in summer 2022, according to a company news release.

The community will feature studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments and ground-level retail.

“Tech companies are capitalizing on the great talent and amazing outdoor lifestyle that Boulder offers. We think that this region will soon be one of the top tech hubs in the country,” KTGY principal Terry Willis said in the release.

