Assessor reports increases in Boulder County property values

Boulder County property values jumped between mid-2018 and mid-2020, in some instances by as much as 20%, County Assessor Cindy Braddock reported Wednesday.

Braddock and her staff have completed their latest biennial round of countywide reappraisals of about 131,000 taxable real estate properties. On Saturday, they’ll be be mailing notices-of-value postcards to owners of residential, commercial and industrial properties.

“As many area residents were aware, real estate values have been going up at a significant pace based on high demand for a limited supply of properties for sale,” Braddock and her staff said in an email. “Overall, there is a positive change invalues for residential properties, although property values increased at a slower rate respectively than during the last few reappraisal cycles.”

The Boulder County Assessor’s Office reported that the median percentage increase for residential properties in the latest 2018-2020 appraisal period — single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, townhomes, condominium units and manufactured housing units — ranged from 20% for western Boulder County to 8% to 17% in cities and eastern portions of the county.

The median value increase of residential properties in Longmont was 10%; in Boulder, 11%; in Niwot, 12%; in Gunbarrel, 16%; in the Boulder County portion of Erie, 8%; in Lafayette, 9%, in Louisville, 11%; and in Superior, 11%; as well as a 20% median increase in the county’s foothills and mountain areas and a 13% increase in the plains areas outside of eastern county cities and towns, according to the assessor’s office.

An interactive map of the assessor’s office’s residential property values changes can be viewed at tinyurl.com/ved8kska.

The office reported that multi-family apartment complexes had similar increases because of high occupancy and rental rates, averaging about 15% countywide.

Because the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial and industrial properties has been variable, value changes were dependent upon the use of the property. The hardest hit properties were hotels and motels, with a 20% reduction in median value, Braddock and her staff said. Warehouses, on the other hand, have been more stable and had a median value increase of 5%.

Because of the demand for housing sites, vacant land median values increased 20%.

Colorado law requires county assessors to set new appraisal values every two years. The new values represent the Boulder County Assessor’s Office’s determinations of what properties were worth as of June 30, 2020.

Braddock, who joined other Denver area assessors in a separate Wednesday morning joint announcement of new metropolitan area property valuation determinations, said, “The residential market in Boulder County is still strong.”

She said, “Limited inventory, reduced numbers of entry-level properties, increased job opportunities and being a sought-after place to live has sustained the increase in values of all property types in Boulder County.”

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that Boulder County led the Denver metro area with its 11% median countywide gain in residential property values, followed by Jefferson County at 10%, Adams and Douglas counties at 8%, Arapahoe, Broomfield and Denver counties at 7% and Elbert County at 6%.

Arapahoe and Broomfield counties experienced 19% gains in the median value of apartments, followed by Jefferson and Boulder counties at 15%. Apartment values rose 11% in Adams County and 9% in Denver. Vacant land values rose 21% in Douglas County, 19% in Arapahoe, 15% in Adams and 10% in Denver and Broomfield counties, according to the Denver Post.

Braddock said Wednesday that since the mid-2020 market-value determination date, “the real estate market in Boulder County has continued to grow. Residential sales figures continue to rise, and homeowners may find that their homes are worth more in the current real estate transaction market than our assessments indicate from nearly a year ago.”

The next two years of property tax bills will be based in part on the mid-2020 market values assigned by the assessor’s office, rather than on any increased sales prices for those homes or for comparable residential properties in their geographic areas since last June 30.

Tax bills also will depend on the annual budgets of the taxing entities — school districts, municipalities and special taxing districts — where the properties are located. Taxes are paid on a percentage of a property’s total actual value on assessor’s records.

The higher 2022 and 2023 residential property tax bills that could result from the assessor’s higher residential real estate market value determinations could be offset, somewhat, if the Legislature lowers the assessment rate used to calculate residential taxes.

With the passing of Amendment B in 2020 residential properties will pay taxes on 7.15% of market values county assessors assigned to properties. For commercial, industrial and other types of real estate, however, the assessment rate will remain at 29% of designated market value.

While the new values will be part of the basis for calculating property tax bills that will come due in 2022 and 2023, property owners through June 1 can file appeals if they disagree with the assessor’s decisions about the mid-2020 values.

The notice of value postcards being mailed next week include basic assessment information and a page that can be mailed as an appeal form. Property owners also can appeal their values by fax, in person or online. Colorado law does not allow people to file appeals based solely on objections to past projected property tax bills, but they can seek adjustments if they think the values assigned by the assessor’s office are incorrect, or if the assessor’s information about their property is inaccurate.

Boulder County Assessor’s Office’s notices of property value

Owners of properties in Boulder County will soon get notices of value postcards in the mail. Information about the property appraisal and assessment process will be posted on the Boulder County Assessor’s Office’s website, BoulderCountyAssessor.org.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boulder County Courthouse at 1325 Pearl St. in Boulder and the Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse is closed to the public. The assessor’s office will not be providing in-person meetings. However, property owners can submit appeals or seek more information from staff by using any of the following methods:

E-Appeal tool, assessor.boco.solutions/ENOV.

By email at Assessor@bouldercounty.org.By fax to 303-441-4996).

By mail sent to P.O. Box 471, Boulder, CO 80306-0471.

By dropping appeal information at county drop boxes located outside the County Courthouse at 2525 14th St. in Boulder and at the Boulder County St. Vrain Community Hub, 515 Coffman St. in Longmont.

Property owners also can schedule a phone call with Assessor’s Office staff using the online scheduling tool at http://www.boco.org/AssessorAppeals or can call 303-441-3530. People are asked to leave a voicemail message if they call after hours; calls will be returned the next business day. For more information, call the assessor’s office at 303-441-3530.