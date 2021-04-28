BVSD board member asks to rescind mask policy and make wearing one a choice

Boulder Valley school board member Donna Miers floated changing the district’s mask policy to make it optional to wear one in schools, but the idea didn’t receive any support from other board members.

The Boulder Valley School District, along with the neighboring St. Vrain Valley School District, requires all students to wear masks in school based on a recommendation from Boulder County Public Health.

Miers made a motion to change the mask policy during board comments at Tuesday’s meeting. Her motion came after 18 people spoke during public comment to say masks are ineffective and harmful and to ask the district not to encourage parents to inoculate their children with a coronavirus vaccine.

Parent Erika Weich questioned the effectiveness of masks and said her daughter wants to go to school, but she doesn’t want to wear a mask every day.

“We’ve had so much different information on masks,” she said. “Please stop making our children wear masks.”

Miers said she personally finds it uncomfortable and hard to breathe while wearing a mask. Her concerns, she said, include the potential for “mask induced exhaustion syndrome” and masks becoming dirty and ineffective as they’re worn by children through the school day. She also noted the statewide indoor mask order only applies to children older than 10.

“I believe it’s time to allow parents to make the decision of allowing their young children to wear a face mask,” she said.

Her motion also followed an update from Boulder County Public Health officials, who shared concerns about an increase in coronavirus cases in the middle and high school age group and encouraged continuing prevention strategies, including masks.

In response to a school board member question about the safety of wearing masks, Boulder County Public Health medical officer Dr. Chris Urbina said there aren’t hazards associated with children 3 years old and up wearing them.

“There’s significant research about the safety of masks,” he said, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics as two sources. “I encourage you to seek out information that is credible.”

Boulder Valley school board President Tina Marquis declined to add changing the mask policy to the agenda for a future board meeting, noting it didn’t receive support from other board members. Wednesday, she also reiterated her support for the mask policy.

“I still support the superintendent’s decision to follow public health guidelines,” she said.

Crest View Elementary parent Katie Farnan emailed Miers to share her displeasure with the proposed motion, as well as emailing the rest of the school board to share her concern that a board member is spreading what she described as disinformation.

“My children are not subject to non-scientific experts deciding what is and isn’t safe,” Farnan wrote in the email. “Not only can children have long-lasting health conditions from the virus, they can incubate variants that will cause us to drag this pandemic out longer, with more infectious cases and severe reactions.”

In response, Miers wrote, “There is much research in this area that deserves attention and discussion.” She also provided a link to an article about masks on GreenMedInfo, a natural health site that’s been criticized for spreading misinformation.