Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported April 28

New cases: 42
Total cases: 22,806
Total hospitalizations: 785
- New hospitalizations: 7
- Daily hospitalizations: 32
- Daily discharges: 8
- Total deaths: 253
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 148.2
7-day percent positivity: 4.3%
University of Colorado Boulder cases
New positive test results: 1
New diagnostic tests: 90
New monitoring tests: 1,115
Spring semester total cases: 788
Current isolation space use: 2%
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 19
- Total staff quarantines: 5
- Total student quarantines: 258
BVSD elementary schools
- Alicia Sanchez: 4 cases; 112 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Emerald: 1 case
- Monarch PK-8: 1 case; 22 students quarantined
- Heatherwood: 1 case; 19 students quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 case; 7 students quarantined
- Broomfield Heights: 1 case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Casey: 1 case; 6 students quarantined
- Nederland Middle School-High School: 1 case; 18 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 4 cases; 51 students quarantined
- Broomfield: 2 cases; 7 students and 2 staff members quarantined
BVSD other departments/campuses
- Boulder Career and Technical Education: 1 case
- Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 case; 2 students quarantined
*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 54
- Total staff active cases: 3
*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays . Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
SVVSD elementary schools
- Blue Mountain: 1 student case
- Burlington: 1 student case; 1 staff case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 9 student cases
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 3 student cases
- Timberline PK-8: 2 student cases
SVVD middle schools
- Altona: 2 student cases
- Coal Ridge: 2 student cases
- Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 4 student cases
- Trail Ridge: 4 student cases
- Westview: 1 student case
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 4 student cases
- Frederick: 2 student cases
- Longmont: 1 student case; 1 staff case
- Mead: 3 student cases
- Niwot: 4 student cases
- Silver Creek: 5 student cases
- Skyline: 4 student cases
SVVSD other departments
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 1 student case
- Central Administration: 1 staff case