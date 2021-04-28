Louisville police looking for female suspect in bank robbery

Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a bank in Louisville on Tuesday.

At about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Louisville police were dispatched to Chase Bank, 578 S. McCaslin Blvd., on report of a robbery, according to a release.

Police said a short, small-framed female entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded money. The woman then left the bank south toward Dillon Road.

Police did not say if the woman left with any money.

The suspect may have been in the area prior to the event. Anyone who observed the suspect, who has any video footage in the area, or who has information on this incident or similar incidents should Louisville police Detective Logan Haymore at 303-335-4616. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).