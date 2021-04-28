Meow Wolf Denver will open fall 2021 with 450-capacity music venue, locally sourced cafe

The long-awaited Denver location of Meow Wolf will open this fall with a 450-person music venue, cafe and retail space in addition to its hundreds of handmade sculptures and environments.

Based in Santa Fe, Meow Wolf has expanded rapidly in recent years with outside investments and new, planned locations in Denver and Las Vegas. The latter’s Omega Mart opened in February and hopes to become one of that city’s main tourist attractions — having sold out every day since it opened, according to the company.

The Denver building, which rises in a triangular shape at the intersection of I-25 and West Colfax Avenue, was publicly floated as a concept in 2017 by co-founder Vince Kadlubek before breaking ground on its 90,000-square foot, $50 million new building in 2018. In the meantime, the company sponsored local events and publications, pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into marketing itself in the Denver arts and entertainment scene.

Lawsuits, COVID-19 layoffs and the formation of an employee union challenged the company in 2019. An early 2020 open date for Denver came and went due to pandemic restrictions, with arts boosters and Meow Wolf hinting that the unnamed location would open later in 2021.

Now that the general opening is set, details are rolling in. The immersive, selfie-friendly entertainment venue, which leads visitors through surreal environments of physical and digital art, will feature the work of 110 Colorado-based artists in its “multiple large anchor space showcasing 79 projects,” organizers said in a Wednesday press statement, “which depict dozens of converged worlds including portals and wormholes between them.”

In addition to four floors of colorful, constructed rooms and installations, the Denver location will feature a 450-person capacity music venue to be created with Moment Factory, a projection mapping and interactive technology company.

During the daytime in the venue space, attendees will be able to interact with the imagery, the company said, and watch projections change in real-time based on their movements. The cafe will feature local food and beverages, and the 2,000-square-foot retail space will sell “1,500 unique” gift shop items and merchandise, according to the press statement — including work from Denver artists.

Visit meowwolf.com/visit/denver for more information and updates.

