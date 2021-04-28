Sticks and Stones: Why words hurt and what Climb United is doing about it

“Sticks and stones …”

I’ll bet you can finish that sentence. While this rhyme may be cute and well-intentioned, the part about “words can never hurt me” is absolutely false. Words can hurt.

Which is why the climbing industry has been taking a hard look at the words we attach to places, features, rocks and routes. Most recently, the American Alpine Club (AAC) has started Climb United, a broad working group tasked with producing standards for naming new climbs, as well as renaming some existing climbs.

On April 22, Cody Kaemmerlen, director of Climb United, hosted a public online forum to begin the initiative and answer participant questions. About 100 people joined the Zoom presentation, where half a dozen community leaders took turns speaking.

One of the leaders was Mitsu Iwasaki, the AAC’s chief executive officer. At one point someone asked him why, since words don’t do harm, this work was important. “Words do harm,” Iwasaki said. “They’re attached to trauma.” He explained that, as a Japanese American, when he hears the racial slur, “Jap,” for example, he feels that trauma. This is exactly the kind of derogatory term that Climb United aims to banish from the climbing lexicon.

Yet words and route names are merely the “low-hanging fruit,” Kaemmerlen told me, in the AAC’s broader work of becoming more diverse, equitable and inclusive. Kaemmerlin himself is a trans-racial adoptee; he’s Asian-American, raised by white parents.

I spoke with him the day after the forum and found his candidness refreshing and insightful. “The AAC has a lot of work to do to take care of the harms that we’ve caused in the community,” he said. I asked what he meant. He replied, “I didn’t see any representation in the (American Alpine) Journal, in the publications. It didn’t look like a club that actually cared to include the people that looked like me, or that were darker than me, or more marginalized. Ultimately I didn’t see them stepping into those conversations. I canceled my membership.”

But Kaemmerlen hadn’t given up on the AAC. When asked why he applied for the director of Climb United position, he said, “I couldn’t not do it. This is everything I aggressively give a damn about.”

Now at the helm for just over a month, Kaemmerlen and the Climb United team are hard at work (learn more at americanalpineclub.org). In May they will share the first version of their Industry-wide Principles and Guidelines for Publishing Climbing Route Names.

To be clear, Climb United will establish these guidelines as recommendations — not mandates — for route developers, publishers and guidebook authors. Climb United will not police these guidelines.

A key point in this issue is intent versus impact. That is, route names sometimes have a subtle or hidden meaning, a double entendre or an inside joke behind them (intent), that may have nothing to do with how most people interpret the name (impact) when they see it published.

For example, a route in Wyoming was named Happiness in Slavery, after a Nine Inch Nails song. The intent had nothing to do with slavery in America, but the impact, especially if we imagine a young, Black climber seeing this name in a guidebook, could be terribly harmful. “If someone defends intent versus impact when it comes to discrimination, I would encourage them to try to think with more empathy,” Kaemmerlen said. The first ascensionist renamed it, Happiness.

One common cry throughout this movement to change names, as well as in last week’s public forum, is “censorship.” And that’s a reasonable complaint. After all, the guidelines will aim to prevent certain words from being published. But our sport is changing and our culture is changing. Shouldn’t the way we think about things also change?

Glenda Russell is a retired psychologist in Boulder who spent years researching the psychological aspects of names and associations. Similar to how, when you hear “Sticks and stones …” you can finish the rhyme, Russell told me that associations — conscious or non-conscious — with oppressive names can lead to “a sense of psychic homelessness: I don’t belong here, this is not my kind of place.”

Climb United and the AAC firmly believe all people belong in climbing. The outdoors is everyone’s kind of place.

