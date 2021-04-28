GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Three finalists announced for upcoming Boulder district judge opening

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado has announced the three finalists for the 20th Judicial District bench opening that will be created in May with the retirement of Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda.

The three finalists are Shana Beggan, James Keith Collins and Robert Gunning, according to an email from the Colorado Judicial Department. Collins is a magistrate in Boulder County, while Beggan and Gunning are private attorneys.

Gunning also has been representing the Camera in a lawsuit against the University of Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis now has 15 days to appoint one of the nominees as district court judge for the 20th Judicial District. The appointee will serve a provisional term of two years and then, if approved by the voters, get a standard six-year term.

The current annual salary for this position is $173,248.

LaBuda’s last day on the bench will be May 18, according to a release from the Colorado Judicial Department.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent by e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.

