CDPHE reports 13 coronavirus outbreaks at area businesses

The state reported 13 new coronavirus outbreaks in the county this week at multiple eateries, a bank, day care facility and more.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its outbreak report Wednesday. This week’s outbreaks were determined at Button Rock Bakery, Lafayette; Circle K, Longmont; Circle K, Lyons; Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Longmont; Cheer Central Suns, Lafayette; William Oliver’s Publick House, Lafayette; Avery Brewing Company, Boulder; ManorCare Health Services, Boulder; Target, Boulder; Bank of Colorado, Longmont; Jumpstart Early Learning Center and Quality Child Care, Longmont; My Littlest Angels Childcare Center, Longmont; and Whole Foods Market, Superior.

The first COVID-19 case at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 1236 S. Hover St., Longmont, was determined March 30 and the two following cases were determined April 12 and April 13, said Julie Juvera, senior vice president crew safety and relations with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

“We have cameras inside of every restaurant, so as soon as we found out, we immediately did contact tracing,” she said. (The) second case happened 12 days later with no correlation because (the employees) don’t work together. (The) second crew member had zero restaurant exposure.”

Juvera said all workers who tested positive have since recovered. She is unsure whether any of the workers were vaccinated when they tested positive for COVID-19.

“The restaurant is doing really well,” she said. “We are thankful to be in the community, and we continue to do everything we can to keep the customers and crew safe.”

On April 11, officials with William Oliver’s Publick House, 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette, were notified that staff members were exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, Restaurant Owner Ryan Wallace, told the Daily Camera in an email.

“We decided to close the business to allow for all our staff to get testing as needed,” he said. “On April 15th, we were notified by a guest who had been in the pub — prior to our closure — with a COVID infection, unknowingly.”

According to state data, the outbreak was determined April 23 and involved four staff members who have since recovered, Wallace said. He said he does not know whether the staff who tested positive for COVID-19 were vaccinated at the time.

“In light of all of this information, we have taken the precautions of sanitizing every surface on our premises,” he said. “We have also required that any employee exhibiting symptoms regardless of a positive COVID test is not allowed to return to work until cleared by a health care professional.”

In order to stem the spread of COVID-19, Avery Brewing Company, 4910 Nautilus Court North, Boulder, closed its taproom and restaurant three weeks ago after learning four staff members tested positive for the virus, Krista St. Charles, communications coordination, wrote in an email to the Daily Camera.

“During our tap room and restaurant closure, an extremely thorough cleaning of our facility was conducted,” she said. “We followed all of the recommendations from Boulder County Health during our closure, and we continue to follow their health and safety guidelines.”

Although Avery Brewing Company confirmed four employees tested positive, state data only reports two cases.

St. Charles said the staff members have fully recovered. She would not disclose whether they were vaccinated or not at the time of the infection.

According to state data, the outbreak at Whole Foods Market, 303 Marshall Road, Superior, was determined April 27 and involved four staff members. Nathan Cimbala, of Whole Foods Market, would not speak on the record about the outbreak and directed the Daily Camera to the store’s website.

None of the 13 cases determined by the state this week have been resolved, according to state data.

According to state data, the outbreak at Button Rock Bakery, 400 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette was determined April 22 and involved two staff members. The business did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

According to state data, the outbreak at Circle K in Longmont was determined April 22 and involved three staff members. Officials with Circle K did not respond to requests for comment to determine which Longmont location had the outbreak in time for publication Thursday.

Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman, told the Boulder Daily Camera in an email, the county only releases an address of where COVID-19 outbreaks occur if it is needed to protect the health and safety of the public.

According to state data, the outbreak at Circle K, 4206 Ute U.S. 66, Lyons was determined April 23 and involved two staff members. Officials with Circle K did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication on Thursday.

According to state data, the outbreak at Bank of Colorado 916 S. Main St., Longmont, was determined April 27 and involved two staff members. Bank officials declined to comment.

According to state data, the outbreak at Cheer Central Suns, 1756 Panorama Point, Lafayette, was determined April 23 and involved four attendees. The business did not respond to requests for comment Thursday in time for publication.

According to state data, the outbreak at ManorCare Health Services, 2800 Palo Parkway, Boulder, was determined April 26 and involved three staff members. The facility did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

According to state data, the outbreak at Target, 2800 Pearl St., Boulder was determined April 26 and involved seven staff members. Officials with the company did not respond to requests for comment Thursday in time for publication.

According to state data, the outbreak at My Littlest Angels Childcare Center, 1641 Alpine St. was determined April 27 and involved two staff members and two attendees. The business did not respond to requests for comment Thursday in time for publication.

According to state data, the outbreak at Jumpstart Early Learning Center and Quality Child Care, 209 S Bowen St., Longmont, was determined April 27 and involved one staff case and four attendee cases. The business did not respond to requests for comment Thursday in time for publication.