Indigenous Peoples Day grant proposals due June 14

Indigenous Peoples Day grant proposals due June 14

Community groups and organizations that are interested in hosting a non-in-person event for Indigenous Peoples Day are eligible to receive grants through Boulder’s Human Relations Commission.

Grant proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 14. A maximum of $2,000 will be given per event.

Funding priority will be given to events conducted between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11, community-initiated programs, nonprofit agencies/groups and celebrations that are free and open to the public.

Indigenous Peoples Day honors the existence, culture and contributions of North America’s original inhabitants. Boulder has recognized the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day since 2016.

The Office of Arts and Culture is also offering enhancement scholarships of up to $2,000 for arts-based events.

More information and application forms are available at http://bit.ly/IPD-boulder.

