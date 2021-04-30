Community Food Share seeks virtual meal donations for annual drive

Community Food Share is hosting a virtual food drive and fundraiser this weekend with a goal of 75,000 donated meals as the organization works to meet a rising need brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Hunger Hurts the Whole Community drive is an important part of the organization’s efforts to fight hunger in Boulder and Broomfield counties, said spokesperson Julia McGee, but particularly this year, when Community Food Share saw a 30% increase in need.

While volunteers won’t be standing outside of King Soopers stores this weekend collecting donations, people can still donate food and money online, host virtual fundraisers on Facebook and virtual food drives on Community Food Share’s online platform.

“Seventy-five thousand meals is a lofty goal, and we definitely need the community to show up to help us meet that goal,” McGee said.

Hope of the pandemic’s end is on the horizon, McGee said, but the community’s recovery from the economic impact will take much longer.

“We expect the elevated need to last for years to come,” she said. “Community Food Share is in this for the long haul, and we need our community’s support to continue to serve those in need as we make our way through ongoing trials and prepare to meet new challenges as they arise.”

People who donate online can choose to purchase specific items, such as applesauce, rice, nut butter and canned goods, or give a cash donation. Community Food Share also provides food to more than 40 local pantries and meal programs.

The food drive continues through Sunday. For more information, visit communityfoodshare.org.