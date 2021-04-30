Parent company sells Link3D

The parent company of Link3D Inc., a Lafayette-based manufacturing workflow management software company, has offloaded the organization to Dutch 3D printing company Materialise NV.

Denver-based private equity firm AI Capital held Link3D only for a little more than a year.

“The planned Link3D exit is a validation of AI Capital’s investment focus on applied AI software companies that focus on the digitization of society and business,” AI Capital managing partner Neville Teagarden said in a statement.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“Our investment thesis didn’t waver during the pandemic; in fact, it was strengthened as COVID exposed the severe shortcomings in how businesses access and deliver critical goods and services,” Teagarden said. “Our experience and astute advisory team enabled us to quickly identify the severe limitations in legacy software that underpins how these goods and services are delivered and how that impacts businesses and society in a crisis.”

