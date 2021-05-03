GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder begins accelerator for COVID-19…

Business

CU Boulder begins accelerator for COVID-19 innovations

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Venture Partners at CU Boulder, the technology-commercialization arm of the University of Colorado Boulder, has started a new accelerator to commercialize COVID-19- related research.

The Pandemic Hyper Accelerator for Science and Technology, or PHAST, will work to commercialize diagnostics, environmental sensors, supply-chain innovations and more, according to an article posted on the Venture Partners website.

The six-month accelerator will begin virtually in June, with participants receiving entrepreneurial training, funding and mentorship valued at $75,000. The program will be conducted in partnership with the Rockies Venture Club, with participants required to complete RVC’s one-week HyperAccelerator.

PHAST was selected to receive a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s “Scaling Pandemic Resilience through Innovation and Technology,” or SPRINT, Challenge, with a local match of $125,000.

PHAST is accepting applications through May 21. Faculty, students and staff with COVID-19-related innovations may apply here.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Heather Gardens Properties

    If you have been looking at Southeast Denver or Heather Gardens properties for sale, you need to talk to Fred...
  2. Before You Start Grilling…

    What’s the first important step before you start grilling this season? That’s right: Head over to Your Butcher, Frank for...
  3. Find The Right Home

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team has been helping Boulder-area families find the right home since...
  4. New Spirits Worth A Shot

    You know Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont has all of your favorite spirits, wines and beer. But have you seen...
  5. Artisans In Bronze And Granite

    Landmark Monuments is a full service monument company, creating some of the finest personalized headstones, custom monuments and benches in...